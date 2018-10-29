Rabada’s lanky 1.91m frame does mean he needs his formal clothing specially tailored. The length of his legs isn’t a problem, but his long arms need to be accommodated. “When I get shirts and suit jackets, they have to be tailored all the time in my arms. If I get a large, it will sit perfectly on my shoulders, but short on my arms,” he says. “I don’t like the fit too tight anyway. So extra large gives me the extra arm length, and a bit more room.”

But, for the most part, Rabada likes to keep it simple in terms of style: his heroes are fellow sportspeople, not fashionistas. “I think I just see bits and pieces of how people dress. I see what I like, and I incorporate it into my way of dressing,” he says. “I don’t have too much flair. I just like good materials; a good fit. And I think this looks good on me, instead of trying too hard.”

RABADA RECOMMENDS:

Favourite fragrance? Tom Ford has taken over my bathroom cabinet.

Any style advice? I enjoy keeping it simple: maybe with a touch of flair, nothing more.

The first item of clothing you loved? When I was five or six, I had these camo pants: I wanted to wear them every day.

The last item of clothing you bought? This Kisua top. I love how African it is: it’s different to day-to-day clothing.

Your favourite cricket kit? I enjoy the South African T20 kit. I love the colours: it’s a bright gold and a winter green.

A book you’ve enjoyed? The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle.

Your favourite cricket destination? I enjoy playing in the Caribbean: it’s like a cricket-slash-holiday.

Your favourite holiday destination? If I need to relax, I go to an island; if I want to clear my mind, I go to the bush.