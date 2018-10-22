The last place you travelled to that captured your heart? I recently visited Lake Como and fell in love instantly This place is truly magical and the gardens at Villa d’Este are like a piece of heaven. – Rizqah

What books can we find on your bedside table? I am reading a very interesting book about how to teach and practise mindfulness with your kids from a very young age. My next book is definitely going to be Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike by Phil Knight. – Patsy

The last meal that really blew you away? We were walking just outside the old town in Marbella a couple of months ago and found this tiny Peruvian family restaurant. We had the best ceviche of our lives. It tasted like magic. – Rizqah

Which musician really appeals to you at the moment? I currently have Anderson Paak and French Kiwi Juice on repeat. I also love watching the YouTube channel Colours: this is a great place to discover new artists. – Rizqah

What’s next on your list of must-have items? An Esther Mahlangu piece. We recently fell in love with one of her artworks at the Robert Sherwood store on Bree Street. You just have to have one: she is the Dali of Africa. – Patsy.

What is the one item you’ll always find in your fridge? Baby spinach. It’s so good for you, whether cooked or raw. – Both

The best gift you’ve been given recently? We both got Pilates socks from our friend Malieka. We never knew socks could be this fabulous. – Rizqah

A gift that you’ve recently bought for someone? I bought a cowrie-shell choker in Bali for Rizqah this June: a man made it for me right on the beach. Our next collection, Amanzi, is inspired by the ocean, and we used this beautiful shell to decorate some of the styles. – Patsy

What place inspires and rejuvenates you? The beach. I can look at the sea for hours and hours. The sand, the water on my feet, the sound of the waves — nothing rejuvenates me more. – Patsy

A place that’s recently caught your attention? We recently stumbled across The Wing, a private women’s club based in the US. It’s a space where women can go to work, socialise, learn and seek shelter from the chaos of their daily professional lives. We need one in Cape Town: imagine a place where you can get a blow out, express some milk and have a meeting. We are both working mums, which is why we love this concept so much. – Both

What was the last item of clothing that you added to your wardrobe? We both got dresses from Nadya Von Stein, the very talented clothing designer at Pichulik. She has a genius understanding of construction and edits her collections beautifully. – Both

Your favourite city? Cape Town, of course. It’s not too big or too small, one can move around very easily, and it is always changing for the better. Its beauty lies in the contrast between the ocean and the mountain, and in the middle of these you find a developing city with so much to offer. – Both