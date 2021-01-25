Mark Read is so much more than a gallerist. As chairman of the Everard Read group of galleries, which was founded more than 100 years ago, he is one of the most influential figures in the art community in South Africa.

But that’s not where the influence ends — in fact, it might be more accurate to say Read is a naturalist with an interest in art.

As deputy chairperson of the WWF South Africa Board, a founding trustee of The Rhino and Elephant Foundation, a co-founder of the Palaeontological Scientific Trust, and a founding partner of the Great Plains Conservation Tourism Company — it is Read’s passion for all things natural that piqued our interest for this nature-inspired edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery, and Luxury.

Read’s obsession with the life of plants goes back more than 30 years, and some say he has become something of a “human Google” on all things botanical. He possesses an extraordinary collection of botanical reference books, and is regularly called on for assistance in identifying plants and wildlife.

“I’m equally interested in frogs, snakes, and fossils — and my new obsession is dragonflies.

“But plants are by far the most complex: the trophic levels [we also had to look it up — it means the position something occupies in a food web] are endless.”

Read jokes that he wishes his plant obsession had never happened.

“We get out of a plane on a landing strip in Mozambique, and I’ll be on the tarmac inspecting a plant growing in the cracks while everyone else waits for me.”