He reflects on his experience at the finals of the Lamborghini World Final 2019. “They gave me a super-profile racing car to test on the last day. I did nine laps. It felt like I went back 10 years when I was racing! I spun a few times, because my driving is a little rusty, but I adapted. I felt close to high when I came out of that. It’s difficult to explain – such a passion, not everybody understands it.”

Andreatta was born in Italy in 1973. Exposed to watchmaking from age five, he loved to accompany his father to work at a watch factory that manufactured cases. He was amazed that a piece of metal could be modelled by hand and machine to “get something crazy at the end like a timepiece”.

“My father actually manufactured the first cases for Roger Dubuis. I met Roger himself, because I was travelling and working with my father when I was very young. We used to travel to meet our clients in Geneva, and they were all Roger Dubuis clients,” he says. “I remember discussions about the craziness of the brand, about the different approach they had to high-end watchmaking. I was always fascinated by that.”

It wasn’t long before Andreatta started working on the machines, and making his own cases, but his father did not want him to make it a profession. He had to study finance, something he understands but is not passionate about. “At the end of the degree, my father said: ‘Now what?’ and I said, ‘Now I want to make watches!’”

HYPER HORLOGERIE

Andreatta did just that in Hong Kong for five years, where he designed and marketed watches and managed the building of an assembly line in China. “I am in love with high watchmaking and high complications — that’s where you can really express yourself. You have endless possibilities, because you are not limited by price point or by the development process. At Roger Dubuis, we’re a smaller company, so I’m still involved in every step. I want to know where we are going to start, [which direction we are headed], and then I let them work. I am so lucky to be working with this product.”

Andreatta sells too. When he meets clients and partners, the first thing they want to know is what he is wearing on his wrist. So, he came up with the concept of the CEO watch: a limited-edition piece that he wears every day and that only he can sell. It has to be something particular, a bit different, with a specific calibre that dictates the size. He chooses the combination of colours and materials and personalises the movement with his initials. Buyers can have their own inscribed. “I can’t fall too much in love with our creations. I want to evolve our novelties each year. My favourite watch is always the one we are working on,” he says.

At the time of the interview, it was the Excalibur Superbia. The complexity of this creation took an incredible amount of work and consumed a lot of resources in the two years since Andreatta took the lead. “It well represents the excellence of Roger Dubuis, not only in design but also technicality. We present a little bit of everything in that watch,” he says.