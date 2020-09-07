The challenges of life in a global health crisis have compelled millions of people to reset. Early in the SA lockdown, time seemed to stand still. Five months later, the opposite is true. “Time is flying” is the slogan Swiss luxury watchmaker Parmigiani applied to their hot air balloon, purchased a few years ago after sponsoring an international hot air balloon event.

My mind veers between imagining the views of Château d'Œx, in the canton of Vaud, Switzerland, as the balloon floats over mountains in a slow waltz, and the tension connected to events timed with a flyback chronograph (which allows you to reset the timer without first stopping the chronograph), channelling the stress of surviving current economic conditions. The Parmigiani Bugatti Aerolithe Flyback Chronograph, from 2014, is much admired and there’s the Parmigiani Toric Chronograph that Prince Charles wears.

This year, Parmigiani unveiled a flying tourbillon in the Toric collection. “It’s in a larger, 43mm case, with the cage at 7 o’ clock, on an engraved slate dial — the perfect example of timeless, classic watchmaking,” says Parmigiani CEO Davide Traxler.