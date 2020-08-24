Klaus revealed three prototypes at Basel in April 1985. “Named by Günter after one of the most important inventors of all time, the Da Vinci Perpetual Calendar was the first really complicated IWC watch. It was a fantastic success and the start to a new era for IWC.”

They were able to deliver to the market by August and by November the same year were celebrating the sale of the first 500 Da Vincis. “Of course, this was a hard time. The financial crisis (of the ’80s) was not really over, but this was a good thing financially.”

The perpetual calendar has a year indicator, and it was the first time this had been included in a wristwatch. “It works until 2499, but there’s one problem — the leap year. To indicate 29 February correctly every four years is no problem. The problem is that every 100 years, there is no leap year. So in February 2100, our Da Vinci indicates 29 February but it’s actually 1 March. So, it is necessary to adjust it then,” says Klaus. “Every 400 years, it’s an exception of the exception. And it is a leap year. I was happy the year 2000 was a leap year and everything was correct.”

He says, of course, the watch has to be serviced from time to time — as all mechanical watches do — but theoretically it is possible that it will work to 2100. “In my experience, in watchmaking, it’s not so long. I, myself, successfully repaired working watches that were more than 100 years old. The quality of our IWC watches means they will last for a long time.”

Klaus says his favourite watches have always been the perpetual calendar, the tourbillon he created and the minute repeater, but his “real favourite” is the new Da Vinci, with the perpetual calendar and the basic movement. “In the ’80s, it wasn’t possible for me to construct a wristwatch with a perpetual calendar. My solution was to use the basic movement. This was the Valjoux 7750 chronograph. In 2007 our new generation of engineers created the new IWC chronograph. Then two years ago we introduced the new chronograph for the Da Vinci. I had to modify the current perpetual calendar and adapt the dimensions to the new movement. It has all the same functions, but the problem was the moonphase indicator at 12 o’ clock. I had to make another system for that.