I’m Zooming with Carolyn Steyn. From my flat in Melville, I’m instantly transported into the luxuriously decadent sitting room of this doyenne of South Africa’s cultural and philanthropic world. In the background, Steyn’s two faun-coloured Yorkshire terriers dart back and forth under plush sofas and wingbacks. Steyn is perhaps best known as the founder of the 67 Blankets for Mandela Day initiative, a seven-year-old project that has seen thousands of underprivileged and previously disadvantaged people receiving warmth when they need it the most. I’ve met her before, when she kindly allowed Wanted to take over her home several years ago for a shoot with the Joburg Ballet. She’s as effortlessly gracious and charming as I remember her.

The reason for our virtual chat is that Steyn is soon to join the board of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, known colloquially by classical-music aficionados as the JPO. She tells me that Bongani Tembe, the JPO’s chief executive and artistic director, approached her at a dinner with the offer of a seat on the board, but she was initially reticent. “I said, ‘Bongani, I’m not a corporate person, I’m not a lawyer, I’ve never been on a board except my own for 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.’” Tembe, however, wouldn’t take no for an answer, and motivated for her position at a subsequent board meeting. “Bongani phoned me afterwards, very excited, to say they had unanimously agreed that I could be an asset.”

Steyn’s passion for the performing arts goes back to her days as a student at Joburg’s Jeppe High School for Girls. She reminisces about when a group of actors from the old Performing Arts Council of Transvaal, or Pact as it was known then, first performed for a group of excited schoolgirls at Jeppe, where a star-struck and painfully shy Steyn was in the front row. “You could almost reach out and touch them… I just thought, ‘This is magnificent. This is what I want to do.’” She went on to audition for and star in the role of Saint Joan in her school’s production of the Bernard Shaw piece by the same name, a part that she got over the school’s most popular girl. A brief acting stint in Los Angeles ended with her return home for family reasons, but her dedication to and support of the arts and those who keep the shows going and the instruments playing has never waned.