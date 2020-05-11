In childhood Nandi Zama didn’t watch in wonder as planes flew overhead. She didn’t have jet posters plastered on her bedroom walls, or build model aircraft and dream of one day being at the controls. For a young girl growing up in KwaMashu township, north of Durban, a career in aviation was a far-fetched notion.

And that’s precisely what she’s trying to change.

“Where I’m from, we simply didn’t have exposure to flying,” says Zama. “But one of my science teachers at school brought an article about the air force and their cadet programme. I was looking for something different to the normal nine-to-five career, so, without really knowing what it was all about I sent through an application to the air force. It was just the right time, right place.”

Her application led to an interview, and then the offer of a place in the air force’s cadet training programme. “And from that moment, I was hooked!” says Zama.

But perhaps more accurately, it’s Major Nandi Zama, as she is referred to when she reports for duty in command of 28 Squadron at Waterkloof Air Force Base, east of Pretoria.

As a commander her day job is at the controls of the Hercules C130BZ. In fact, she was the first black woman in South Africa to pilot and command this mammoth military-transport plane. Glass ceilings didn’t stand a chance.