A human being first and foremost, Makhathini also describes himself as a father and husband, somebody’s child: “They all define who I am but in the artistic world, I present myself as an artist, healer, improviser and scholar,” he says. Makhathini is a practising sangoma.

As for style, he favours a working definition above a specific genre. “It’s ‘our music’. That way it embraces your history, your ancestry, the fact that it’s not yours alone… there are other contributions made by other people.”

Similarly, he prefers to play in spaces that stand for something. “Space is a kind of energy bank and space has memory, so the spaces I like playing at are those that connect us to origin and identity, where we can tap into something deeper than this very moment. Early last year I played at Blue Note in New York. John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk have played there. I felt my performance was connecting with the histories that this space carries,” says Makhathini.

He feels similarly about performing at “Africa’s grandest gathering”, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. “Some of my heroes have played there. Around 2007 I played with Zim Ngqawana (flautist and saxophonist),” says Makhathini. “John Mbiti, the Kenyan writer, says the only way an ancestor continues to live in an ancestral realm is through the vocalisation and chanting of their names. Playing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival was not just about the excitement of playing for a big audience. It was also about immortalising the invisible histories embedded in these spaces. On a deeper level I connect with those memories.” Of course, he’s disappointed that the festival had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It came with great sadness to read about the postponement, especially because it is in the moments of fear, confusion and sadness that people should gather. But one understands that large gatherings present huge risks. Meanwhile let’s all keep safe.”

LISTEN | Nduduzo Makhathini's Unyazi from Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworlds album: