The press release for Solid Waste from your gallery Whatiftheworld is an entertaining art-world mouthful. In more layman’s terms, what are your intentions with your new body of work in a world that creates a ridiculous amount of consumer waste in the pursuit of happiness?

I got to think about sea urchins and polystyrene. How a sea urchin can live to 200 years and how a piece of polystyrene can exist for up to a million years. How they (and we) are part of the same primitive erotic dance of existence and oblivion. I suppose the celebration of waste — consumer, plastic, social media — in all areas, literal and metaphorical, is a marker of how much and how little we are and matter. And how we are all part sea urchin and all have a bit of polystyrene in us.

It’s also about ritual, how things, objects, situations become ritualised. Drum circles, chemo suites, Ayahuasca vision quests, recycling, mass hysteria etc …

I am also fascinated by the flashy, in-your-face-quick-fixes-quick-muscles-quick-money culture we’re part of, but instead of throwing the Score Energy drink can out of the window, I’m really, really, trying to look at it.

Apart from the functional art pieces such as your new armchairs, lounger and yoga mat and that huge penis-shaped beanbag, there are two drawings whose titles stand out: The End and War Zone Tours. Like most of us, are you feeling that the world is overloaded with s**t and falling apart, that it’s the end, or at least of things as we know them? Tell me more about these individual works and how they fit in the narrative of the new collection.

The world is definitely overloaded with s**t, but it’s our collective fascination/obsession/addiction to the s**t (the sugar, the plastic, the phone, the throwaway) that is making it fall apart at hyper speed.

There are cracks between the above-mentioned s**t where there’s real beauty (wrong word), real marvels, real things like plants and humans doing great stuff.

So, no, in my world it’s not falling apart (but then again it totally is).

I find my works work best when they start to fall into place after the fact. When they’re too calculated (x + y will equal z) they can be flat. A lot of these new works started in some place and then ended up somewhere completely different.