JAN HENDRICK VAN DER WESTHUIZEN – JAN

I’ll be celebrating Christmas with my mother and sister on our farm in Limpopo.

This year I’ll be braaing watermelon steaks topped with pancetta, rocket, feta and drizzled with a 20-year-old balsamic vinegar from France. When it comes to festive favourites, I love minced fruit pies, the smell of anything cinnamon and copious amounts of fruit punch — served in an old glass punch bowl and spiked with something vodka-ish, of course.

KATLEGO MLAMBO – The Marabi Club

I’m usually working, so we do have a small celebration at work with my work “family” - the chefs, front of house, barmen and managers. Once lunch service is over, I’ll go to celebrate with my grandmother, cousins and friends.