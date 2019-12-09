2020 Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) for Visual Art, Blessing Ngobeni, has been compared to Miró, Basquiat, and even Picasso. The dreamlike (or nightmarish) quality of his canvasses also suggests surrealist roots. His more direct local artistic lineage, however, might include the likes of Dumile Feni — not only for his twisted figures and complex flattened compositions, but also for the way in which he managed to express the connection between impersonal political systems and individual pain. Or you might even see echoes of Norman Catherine, whose bold colour palette and combination of eerie distortion and dark humour animate almost cartoonish figures charged with base motivations. None of them is off the mark, but, as Ngobeni himself points out, the more people you’re compared to, the less you’re actually like anyone else.

Individuality and independence are cornerstones of Ngobeni’s character as much as of his art, and much has been made of the way in which his discovery of art in many ways rescued him from a depressing destiny of crime and prison time (more on this later.)

While elements of that narrative might be accurate enough, what’s at stake in Ngobeni’s work has much broader significance as the personal unfolds into the political. One of the most important aspects of his art, he says, is its search for a modern South African aesthetic: a way of looking forward; of freeing oneself from the past; of being truly oneself.

In the broadest sense, his work critiques the ongoing oppressions and corruptions of post-democratic SA. He’s disillusioned with what he calls the “dumpsite” of democracy, which he worries has failed to overcome the inequalities of the past, and may even perpetuate them. He’s as disillusioned with the entitlement of the born-frees as with the predetermined and limiting patterns of progress that conventional education seems to lay out as a model of advancement.