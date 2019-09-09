When I interviewed South African artist William Kentridge at his studio in Houghton, Johannesburg, I was accompanied by a film crew. As they set up, he was concerned that a block of light shining through a high-level window onto the table in front of him would interfere with the filming. He absentmindedly drew a line along one edge of the block with a fountain pen and scribbled something next to it. He did this at intervals throughout our conversation. I realised a few minutes in that he was jotting the time to measure the progress of the light across the table. “It’s done this in four minutes,” he remarked at one point, adding a line. “It’s gone from there to there.”

At 64, Kentridge is, quite simply, South Africa’s most famous, acclaimed, and ultimately important artist. No one matches his global reach, the scale of his work or his international renown. He is perhaps best known for his animated works — charcoal drawings he photographs, erases, adjusts, and re-shoots to make a kind of stop-animation film. But his work is so diverse it’s hard to categorise, taking in everything from early theatre posters to sculptures and drawings, print works, and more. He’s also a prolific collaborator, so his oeuvre bleeds into performances, music, and books.

To give you an idea of the scale of some of his recent projects: one of his works from 2016, Triumphs and Laments, is 550m long and 12m high. It’s a massive frieze of about 90 images etched into the embankment of the River Tiber in Rome. Another, The Head and the Load, was part of the UK’s WW1 commemorations last year. It was a sort of hybrid performance work combining music, dance, film projections, mechanised sculptures, and shadow play on a 55m-long stage in the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall in London. It has subsequently travelled around the world. He’s also given the famous Norton Lectures at Harvard University. He’s produced operas that have toured the world — the most famous being Mozart’s The Magic Flute, just over a decade ago. He’s had major exhibitions at MoMA and the Louvre… the list goes on.