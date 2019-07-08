You can pick a dancer out of a crowd at a glance: their poise, grace and deportment instant giveaways. Less obvious traits are the self-discipline, dedication, resilience, and intelligence required to master their craft — they have no hope in hell of making it professionally without them. These are the qualities that have underpinned many a successful career in business for dancers who have eventually moved out of the performance arena; the kind of qualities the new CEO of Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB), Debbie Turner, has in spades. The day we first meet after her October 2018 appointment, she emerges from a board meeting, seemingly walking taller, wearing her strawberry blonde hair longer, and looking younger, more dynamic, and more determined to turn this company around than ever before. If anybody can do it, she can.

What is she up against? The southern hemisphere’s oldest ballet company, having been established as the University of Cape Town (UCT) Ballet Company in 1934, rebranding as CAPAB Ballet Company in 1964, and then as CTCB in 1997, has been floundering for a while. In a nutshell, faithful audiences have become disillusioned with the standard of performance; economic pressure and perceived high ticket prices have kept devotees away and possibly discouraged new fans; the company leadership has been in flux; and CTCB has had to find a new home after losing its long-established space at UCT.

Turner began dancing at the age of three, and completed a Bachelor of Music in Dance at UCT. She has studied and worked with world-renowned luminaries across multiple dance forms, performed professionally in Spanish dance under the direction of Dame Mavis Becker, and sat on the panel for the 2018 season of M-Net’s Dancing With the Stars South Africa.