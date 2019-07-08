But leaving the city of stars and studios was a chance to assert her independence, and amassing degrees — a BA from Yale, a masters from Stanford and a doctorate from Columbia — helped. No one could accuse her of buying her PhD, “so for me that was just to be able to say, ‘I am just as smart as you are.’ I needed that.”

Our starters arrive. I try my coriander-garnished fish, enjoying the sharp citrus it is cut with as Disney describes life among liberal academics who disdained her family’s lowbrow brand of culture and liked to recall Walt volunteering the names of supposedly communist employees to the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1947.

“There was a preloaded opinion in almost everybody’s mind about me,” she recalls, even if she never inherited the conservative views her grandfather and parents shared with Walt. She has few memories of the animator, but speaks fondly of her grandpa, admiring how he split the stock to keep it affordable for fans with a less complicated relationship with Mickey.

The shareholder register’s breadth was an asset when her father was fighting Eisner. She offered to help mobilise small investors in that campaign, but he wasn’t keen.

Why? I ask, as compact mounds of pasta replace our empty dishes and she orders another Diet Coke. “Girl,” she shrugs, in a one-word explanation of a more blinkered era. She tells me how she got involved anyway. “I wanted my father to see that I could be a successor too,” she explains.

We are making happy progress through our main courses when, unordered, $19 worth of margherita pizza appears with the chef’s compliments. “An embarrassment of riches,” Disney quips as the waiter rearranges plates on our small table: “The story of my life.”

Taking a slice with her hands, like a good New Yorker, she explains why neither she nor her siblings Tim, Roy and Susan took any position in the company in the end: after her father ousted Eisner, “no CEO in his right mind would ever let any one of us back on the board.”

The Disney wars also caused a rift with cousins she had loved as a child. They now have little contact, “except some nice emails get exchanged — or angry ones in my case”. Some of her relatives asked her to make clear that she did not speak for the family after she applauded Meryl Streep’s claim in 2014 that Disney’s Saving Mr Banks glossed over Walt’s alleged racism, sexism and anti-Semitism. “People went bananas” after her Facebook posts, she sighs. “I kept thinking, ‘how do you need this spelt out for you?’ He made a film in the mid-’60s about how people should stay with their own kind; the source material [for The Jungle Book] was Rudyard Kipling, for God’s sake!”

She winces at the minstrel-like crows in Dumbo but still lauds the craft that went into it. As a girl, she says, she was taught to revere all the company’s employees, so when workers at Disneyland in Anaheim told her last year that they could not pay basic bills on its $15 minimum wage, “I wrote Bob [Iger] a very long email.” He referred her to the company’s head of human resources, who cited initiatives such as its $150m funding for employee education. Disney was not placated and wrote a second, longer email to Iger. “That never got an answer, so I had my answer.”

She sees the business that made her rich as “the last shameable company”, and she is determined to shame it. The $15-an-hour employees makes $135 for each nine-hour shift, she observes, while Iger’s pay last year worked out at $180,000 a day. “If you know the person walking home with $135 is not going to be able to work out food, housing, education, child-rearing and the rest of it and you’re standing right next to them with your [$180,000] how do you sleep at night?” she asks.

Avengers: Endgame alone made $1.2bn on its opening weekend, though. Having bought and burnished the Marvel franchise (not to mention Fox, Pixar and Lucasfilm), hasn’t Iger earned his cut?

“He’s an extraordinary manager,” she concedes. “He deserves to be rewarded but if at the same company people are on food stamps and the company’s never been more profitable . . . how can you let people go home hungry?”

We have eaten all we ordered and as much pizza as we can. Usually fond of dessert, Disney declines even a coffee, but she is not finished.

She does not know what Iger should be paid, she admits, but “I’m just asking people to bring their basic Jiminy Cricket into the situation.” She slips into the Pinocchio character’s high voice as she starts to quote his line: “A conscience is that still small voice that people won’t listen to.”

Disney claims no desire to bring her voice to the boardroom where Iger’s pay is set. “It would be a waste of my time,” she insists. Besides, thanks to her Twitter account, “I kind of caused as much trouble as if I had a seat on the board”.

Disney knows from social media that plenty of people dismiss her as an entitled leftwinger whose pedigree does not qualify her to opine on the governance of a $250bn company.

“Who do I think I am?” she asks, echoing their question. “I’m just a person who is looking at something that violates my sense of fairness and it happens to have my name on it.”

Her documentary career, with its focus on women’s role in conflicts and their resolution, has taken her from Sudan to North Korea, but her next project will hit closer to home, taking on what she calls Milton Friedman’s “capitalist fundamentalism” 50 years after the 1970 essay in which the economist emboldened companies to put shareholders before employees and other stakeholders.

A sensibility her grandfather would not have recognised has taken over business since then, she contends: “People just slouch into orthodoxy and you have to question it.”

Two hours into lunch, she has changed her mind on coffee and is describing an even more ambitious project. She wants to rebrand peace, with a multimedia initiative spanning documentaries, Imax film, a reality television show, a talk show and a podcast.

“When I talk about peace I tend to see people’s eyes glaze over; it’s thought of as naive, childlike and silly,” she says. “I want peace to be thought of as an active, vigorous, alive, fascinating field ... ”

Disney is a little young to be a peacenik, but remembers seeing hippies from the family station wagon and wondering why her parents hated them so much. She has come to believe, though, that those who came of age in the Summer of Love ruined the word with “that wimpy peace sign”.

I ask about her own peace sign — a dove and olive branch tattooed on her arm. She got it with a friend while dodging a 35th anniversary Yale reunion. It sounds like a good night, I say. “Yes. I also bought some weed,” she grins.

The peace project will cost at least $20m. She jokes about megalomania, but it shows a Disney scion’s life-long understanding of media power.

“Walt was a dreamer and he thought big so why can’t I? The worst that can happen is that I fail. So what? I’ve never been rewarded for timidity.”