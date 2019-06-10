There is room for innovation, but always within a structure. “I need to know – da, da, da — get all my ingredients ready, and then just cook away,” he says. This approach translates to the cricket field — and his captaincy.

“In the beginning, my captaincy was very structured,” he says. “But that’s almost evolved into a structure that leaves a bit of room for all the other stuff — out-the-box thinking, the X factor, the kind of planning where you allow your skill to just shine.”

With the Cricket World Cup dominating June, we can expect similar flexibility from the Proteas’ approach — whether it’s opening the bowling with a spinner, or switching the batting order depending on the match situation.

The South African team has long worn the mantle of chokers — particularly at the World Cup, and for this year’s edition mental preparation has been crucial. “Maybe because it’s my personality, but I feel more relaxed than we were before. I feel that we put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” Du Plessis says. “So, we’ve been focusing on trying to release some of that pressure by becoming a little bit more free in the way that we play.”

Visualisation is an important technique that Du Plessis and the Proteas use to cope with the pressure out on the field. “You need to see yourself getting through a period in which there is a little bit of pressure involved: see yourself doing well; see yourself winning,” he says. “So it’s using the imagery of being positive, rather than the anxiety of how that makes you feel. When that anxiety comes, it’s about knowing how to deal with it. I mean, everyone goes through tenseness and negative thoughts — it’s just finding a way to replace that.”

On a personal level, Du Plessis worked hard at cultivating this mental toughness and emotional awareness. “What cricket does is — because it’s such a performance: up and down; up and down — it takes you to highs and lows. So you’re depressed, and then you’re high; you’re depressed, and then you’re high,” he says.

“But actually, you will have more bad days than good days. So I think, as a sportsman, that’s something that you come to terms with. The older you get, the more experience you get, then you know how to deal with it better. In my own life, I’ve tried to make sure that whether I have a great day or a bad day, I treat it with the same outlook.

“It’s okay if we lose: life goes on,” Du Plessis continues. “And that’s the message that I’m giving to the team, even with going to the World Cup. If you lose, the sun will come up the next day. Life doesn’t stop there.”