The 50-year-old German is in shorts and a purple T-shirt that proclaims in bright pink letters: Votiamo insieme. Votiamo per l’europa (“Let’s vote together. Let’s vote for Europe”). The slogan is part of his pro-European political campaign work, an increasingly important part of his life in recent years. As we head for the nearby restaurant, Tillmans is talkative and scrupulously polite, equipped with a disarming, slightly mischievous grin that lights up his still-boyish face.

Our lunch venue is not without controversy. Orania is an ambitious restaurant, known for its subtle blend of German and Asian flavours, in a luxury hotel on the leafy square that abuts Tillmans’ studio. This is the formerly rough heart of countercultural Kreuzberg, just up the road from SO36, the most storied punk club in Berlin. Like much of the rest of the capital, the neighbourhood is gentrifying rapidly, sparking angry — and occasionally violent — opposition. Orania is a highly charged symbol in that battle. Several windows are shattered by stones, other parts of the façade are marked by paintbomb splashes.

Tillmans seems keen not to pick sides in this urban conflict. He says he chose the restaurant because his broken leg makes it hard to move farther afield, and because it is quiet enough to allow for a conversation. “Also, the people here are really nice,” he says.

The waitress arrives with a clutch of menus. Tillmans finds what he wants in seconds. We are in the midst of Spargelzeit, white asparagus season, which exerts a near-mystical pull on Germans. Tillmans and I are no exception, and we each order a plate of the delicate vegetable, which is harvested in Beelitz just outside Berlin, accompanied by boiled potatoes, ham and Hollandaise sauce. As a starter, he picks Orania’s quirky take on a tomato and mozzarella salad. I opt for grilled octopus with gin-infused tomatoes.

As we wait for our first course, I ask about Tillmans’ turn towards political activism, which started with Brexit and has since grown into something of a full-blown campaign organisation that produces slogans, posters and T-shirts for a variety of events, including the May 26 European election.

“What changed is that I suddenly saw my whole world and my entire way of life under threat,” he responds. “Friendship between the peoples of Europe is of absolutely central importance to me. It is the basis of the freedom and prosperity that we enjoy, and I wanted to do whatever I could to preserve that.”

It is easy to see why Brexit matters so deeply to Tillmans. Born and raised in the small town of Remscheid in West Germany, he moved to England in his early twenties and lived there for more than a quarter of a century. Today he spends most of his time in Berlin but keeps a smaller studio in London. “I didn’t leave Germany because I felt I had to leave something behind. I left because I saw something positive in England ... I found something in England that touched me, but I also never wanted to leave behind my Germanness.”

He emerged on the scene in the early 1990s, publishing photos of young ravers as well as strangely subversive fashion shoots in magazines such as i-D. In the years since, Tillmans has built up a body of work that is instantly recognisable yet fiendishly hard to summarise or define. Hours into our lunch, he offers an attempt of his own, saying he wants to “make pictures that talk about what it feels like to be alive today”. The phrase captures the scale of his ambition, but also the difficulty faced by anyone looking for a simple key to his work.

Tillmans’ decision to venture into the political arena may be new, but his art has been political from the start, he says. “The acid house and house music revolution in the late 1980s and early 1990s seemed highly political to me. People were trying out a new utopian form of living together, between women and men, a new approach to sexuality ... That is something I wanted to amplify. Photography was an amplifier and it still is today.”

In Tillmans’ mind, the political lurks everywhere, even — or perhaps especially — in the superficially beautiful. “Beauty is what society deems to be worthwhile or desirable. Ugly is what society deems to be non-desirable. If you take the example of two men kissing, that is a picture I can find beautiful even if someone else is disgusted by it.”

The irony, of course, is that the recent surge in rightwing and nationalist sentiment across Europe is at least in part a backlash against the cultural and social shifts that Tillmans was documenting at the time. “This has to do with men and it has to do with sexuality,” he says of the current political tides. “We are living in a moment when, at least in some parts of the world, equality between men and women and attitudes towards different sexual identities have reached a level that some regard with abhorrence. And there is an authoritarian part of society — mostly men, of course — who have seen society move in this direction for decades and who hate it.”

We have made swift work of our starters — both delicious — and are halfway through our plates of asparagus when the conversation shifts back from Tillmans’ politics to his art, which is far broader in scope than many of his casual admirers realise. In some of his best-known photographs, Tillmans tries to draw meaning and beauty from the seemingly mundane: apples and potatoes on a window sill, a folded piece of paper, the wing of an aeroplane, a fly sitting atop a pile of crab shells. He has also devoted long stretches of his career to abstraction, using chemicals, light and photographic paper to produce works of pure colour and movement.

In 2000, he became the first photographer and the first non-Briton to win the Turner Prize. Yet Tillmans insists that he is no photographer. Indeed, some of his earliest work was produced with nothing more than a photocopier. He has returned to this humble machine time and again since, including in the works that make up part of Tillmans’ current solo show at Maureen Paley in London.