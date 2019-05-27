Even so, he has no interest in fad diets. The Silicon Valley elite is embracing “intermittent fasting”. “Who comes up with this shit? Remember, I wrote six books about fitness and bodybuilding, so I know how difficult it is to fill the pages. You get creative.

“Every time I did a movie when I needed to be ripped, I just cut out the bread and the dessert and I got ripped,” he adds. He scorns Americans for debating whether to eat egg yolks. “In Austria we always just ate the egg. Why do you want to separate the egg? It doesn’t make any sense.” He evidently still can view his adopted country with detachment.

Schwarzenegger’s story remains incredible. Born in Austria after the second world war, he yearned to escape poverty and his disciplinarian father. He started bodybuilding at a time when gyms were almost non-existent. He wanted to emulate Muhammad Ali. And he sort of did, dominating his sport with personality as well as biceps.

His success opened a path to the US, where his early ventures included bricklaying after the 1971 Los Angeles earthquake. Hollywood wanted muscly actors, and Schwarzenegger refused to let his accent block his way. He wanted to emulate Clint Eastwood. And he did earn more than $100m for films such as Terminator. He was proof that you could succeed in America no matter what your surname — or your acting ability.

Eventually Schwarzenegger wanted to emulate Ronald Reagan too. In 2003, with memories of the California energy crisis still fresh, he posed as the Governator — and was elected. He had a rocky, Trump-ish start, where he called opponents “girlie men” and clamped down on immigration. Then he bonded with Democrats over cigars, embraced environmentalism, and passed landmark cap-and-trade legislation, which made California the first US state to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Surveying his career, Schwarzenegger dispenses with the humility. He says he was “called” to these things because of his skills as a salesman. Bodybuilding had a “terrible image” before he became involved. Environmentalists couldn’t “really reach the mass” until he emphasised the health effects of air pollution.

“We figured out that no one cares about global climate change, because this is something that’s going to happen 20 years from now. If people were worried about 20 years from now, why would they have $20 000 debt on their credit card?” he says. “People care about what happens today. And today, as we speak, 19 000 people are going to die because of pollution.”

Schwarzenegger is helping to bring “major, major class action lawsuits” against oil companies who downplayed the risk of global warming. Will it work? “Yeah, without any doubt. Lies always catch up with people.”

The waiter brings a muffin. Schwarzenegger splits it and offers me half: “A little bit never hurt anyone,” he says, almost paternally. I try to prod him into insulting Trump, but he doesn’t bite beyond calling the administration’s environmental policies “crazy talk”. Is the beef between him and the president even real? “From my side it is.” Though still a Republican, he refused to vote for Trump in 2016, and the two haven’t spoken since.

OK, is there any point in a Republican challenging Trump for the 2020 nomination? “What we see today is no. But we dunno what happens tomorrow. If Trump trips up because of some legality ... Or if the economy goes down, that could mean a huge turnround.” Schwarzenegger sees signs that the property market is cooling.

Has he accepted that he himself won’t be president? “The Constitution does not allow me to be president.” So he’s given up? “No, no. I don’t think about it.” Would he have been a good president? “Look, no matter what I do — I go all out. I have the best team and would do as good a job as I can.” He does say he’d never run for the Senate.

Schwarzenegger’s breakfast has arrived — granola with yoghurt and a line of cut strawberries. He crumbles over some walnuts. My plate of cooked asparagus comes with mushrooms, pea shoots and a spicy salsa; it’s fine, but I wouldn’t call it breakfast.

Have you been following Brexit, I ask. “Here’s what I do,” says Schwarzenegger. I brace myself for a treatise on how to negotiate. “Every single article that comes up on my iPad, I immediately erase it, because it’s all the same shit. Hello? It’s like a documentary that’s going on too long.”

He compares Theresa May’s predicament to his own in California: voters endorsed him in 2003 on a pledge to balance the budget, but rejected his precise proposals in a special election two years later. “People are strange when they vote. It also depends, how they were talked into this decision? How confusing was it for them? Did they really know all the facts? Then eventually they learn more and they change their minds.”

What does he make of Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit party? Schwarzenegger pauses. “I think talk is always easier than actually doing something.” A few minutes later, he puts his half-finished granola to one side and blows his nose on his napkin.

Of all the many things that Schwarzenegger can terminate, his film franchise doesn’t seem to be one of them. The sixth instalment, Terminator: Dark Fate, hits cinemas later this year.

Which film is Schwarzenegger proudest of? He says Twins, his 1988 pivot to comedy alongside Danny DeVito. Plus he had negotiated a fifth of the profits, instead of a large fee. “Universal Studios still hates me because of it!”