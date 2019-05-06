As Orcel spears a chunk of meat and starts chewing, he steers the conversation to the benefits of his enforced career break. He has found more time to read — as evidenced by the Daunt Books tote bag slung over his shoulder on arrival — and is spending more time with his daughter, who was born around a year before he took up the gruelling job running UBS’s investment bank.

“The disadvantage of being so driven is that you’re making some brutal choices that you’re not fully aware of, vis-à-vis your family, your friends and other parts of life that you prioritise out,” he says. “I always thought I was a good father because every Friday I would take her to school, I would go to her plays. But then you realise that, yes, you’re there, but your brain is going 1 000 miles an hour on what you’re going to do next. And children can feel that.”

Since he stopped turning up for work at UBS six months ago, he has taught his daughter how to ride a bike — it was “overdue” — and the ordeal has brought him closer to his wife, Clara. I suggest his presence at home might have put pressure on his marriage after so many years of long days. He picks his words carefully. “The first month was interesting. In a way we went from being together only on weekends, to being together most of the time. At a difficult time. With a lot of questions. But I think, if possible, our relationship has strengthened because we’re facing this situation together.”

Orcel is charm personified. He maintains eye contact, and, after some initial nervousness, answers questions with affable ease. But halfway through our meal, I confess something is bugging me. During my brief time as the FT’s banking editor, I have been struck by the number of people in the industry who have told me, often unprompted, how much they dislike Orcel. Is there another side to him — demanding and difficult — not on display today?

“I would not generalise what a few people with an objective say about me; I’ll leave it at that,” he says, his smile fleetingly replaced by irritation. Except I won’t let him leave it there. Surely there must be a reason for the strength of ill-feeling among his former colleagues? “Am I perfect? No, I’m not perfect.” He lists a series of supposed character flaws that sound more like positive traits. “I’m intense, I love my job, I give it my all, I’m passionate.”

One theory about Orcel is that he demands the same commitment from those who might not have his stamina. At first, he bats the allegation away, before articulating a theory of management that suggests there might be something in it. He recounts reading Grit, a book by Angela Duckworth. “I didn’t even need to finish it because I felt I believed so much of what she was saying.” The central thesis is that the secret to success is not raw talent, but rather a blend of passion and persistence.

“Life is about choices, some people will give it 15 hours a day, and some people will give it eight or nine hours a day. But I don’t think you can have people giving it three hours, not in this industry. For me, cruising is taking advantage of the other people who are doing the rowing. That kind of behaviour in a team sport — and investment banking is a team sport — is unacceptable.”

Orcel insists there is no need for soul-searching or a changing of his ways. “I always remember something my father said when I was growing up: ‘Every morning when you watch that face in the mirror while you’re shaving, there is no hiding. Can you live with what you’re seeing? Because you’re the best judge of yourself’. Everything I’ve always done is with that in mind.”

The waiter interrupts to hand Orcel something in a brown paper bag. I wrongly assume it’s a bottle of the excellent wine we are drinking: a rich Tempranillo from the Ribera del Duero region that goes perfectly with the meat. Instead, it is a bone for Flash to enjoy later. “This is where I get my stash,” grins Orcel.

The official reason for Santander’s rejection of Orcel was that it could not risk the opprobrium that might have ensued if it had paid him such a large sign-on package. The payment was supposed to replace deferred compensation he had built up at UBS, which he would have forfeited by working for a rival. It was, by anyone’s standards, a huge sum, I point out, before asking a direct question: are bankers paid too much?

He says he is asked this all the time. So it is surprising that he struggles to find an answer. First, he suggests bankers are not paid so much when compared to the rewards in Silicon Valley. Then he points out they work “incredible hours”. And what about all the other high-paid professions? “Is it right that a movie star is paid that kind of money or not?” Finally, he settles on an explanation, but he does not seem so convinced: “I guess there is a well-functioning market, and that the market compensates in this way.”

Orcel says he has worked hard to get where he is. “I do come from a middle-class family, I climbed all the steps.” Born in Rome in 1963 to a father who ran a leasing finance company and a mother who worked for the United Nations, Orcel was educated at the Lycée français Chateaubriand and the University of Rome.

His unusual schooling — which saw him switch from the highly structured French system to a more laid-back Italian university — was the product of a deal struck between his parents, who wanted to balance his French-speaking mother’s faith in Gallic education with his father’s insistence that Orcel should have a strong connection to Italy. On entering university to study economics and commerce, he found little regard was paid to class attendance. So he left Rome and spent nine months backpacking in South America, returning to campus shortly before his first-year exams.

Unlike most in his profession, he wanted to be a banker from an early age: his university thesis was on hostile takeovers. But it would be several years after graduation before he became an advisory banker at Merrill Lynch, where he soon established himself as a rising star.

His career is not without blemish. Notably, he was an adviser on the calamitous €72bn deal that saw Dutch bank ABN Amro broken into three and sold to the Royal Bank of Scotland, Fortis and Santander. The deal’s unravelling ended up fuelling the financial crisis.