The only way Buffett will countenance reducing the company’s massive pile of shareholder equity is to buy back shares when they are selling at a price he thinks is lower than their true value. This amounts, in his view, to buying out a partner at an attractive price. He says the time may come when the company buys back as much as $100bn of its shares (it bought back $1.3bn last year).

But what happens when Berkshire’s shares are trading at a fair price, and companies and stocks look expensive too? “That’s my nightmare,” Buffett says.

Those who think Berkshire can still beat the market argue that all it needs is the inevitable arrival of the next crisis. In 2008 and 2009, Buffett made a series of lucrative deals to provide capital to financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, which sold Berkshire $5bn in preferred shares — a debt-like instrument that paid a 10 per cent yield. Goldman’s debt now sells with a yield of 4 per cent. In the insurance industry, where Buffett does much of his business, Berkshire is known as a provider of “Friday-night money” — a place that struggling insurers can turn to for backing when everyone else has gone home.

Buffett is confident that the time will come again when good companies will need capital, and have to buy it from Berkshire, on Berkshire’s terms. “We will get the calls again. This is a place that can commit $10 or $20 or $30bn, and it’s done.

“People get smarter but they don’t get wiser. They don’t get more emotionally stable. All the conditions for extreme overvaluation or undervaluation absolutely exist, the way they did 50 years ago. You can teach all you want to the people, you can tell them to read [Buffett mentor] Ben Graham’s book, you can send them to graduate school, but when they’re scared, they’re scared.”

The walls of Berkshire’s office are covered with memorials to this truth: a newspaper front page from the day of the great crash of 1929; another front page announcing Buffett’s arrival as chairman of Salomon Brothers, after the broker fell into crisis in 1991; a telegram he sent offering to buy the assets of Long Term Capital Management, the hedge fund that almost brought down Wall Street’s banks in 1998 (the deal got away, to his lasting regret).

Yet after the last crisis, Berkshire’s outperformance was real but not exceptional. Measured from the pre-crisis peak in 2007, Berkshire beat the market of the next decade. Measured from the bottom in 2009, it did not.

And there is another point. Crises do not come along frequently, and when the next one does, someone else might be running Berkshire Hathaway.

“I’m not bothered by the thought of my death,” Buffett says. His frankness prompts one of his FT interlocutors to knock on wood, and he is unimpressed: “I’m not big on superstition — that can be expensive.”

He wears hearing aids and has given up driving at night, but endurance does not appear to be a problem. He answers questions for nearly three hours without even a glass of water, an enviable performance from a man who says he lunches on McDonald’s chicken nuggets at least three times a week and has, since childhood, taken a quarter of his caloric intake in the form of Coca-Cola.

He is in no mood to quit. “I’m having a vacation every day. If there was someplace else I wanted to go, I’d go there. This is the pleasure palace here — you’re sitting in it now. I have more fun here than I think any 88-year-old is having, virtually, in the world.”

Yet the tricky matter of how much Buffett personally brings to Berkshire remains. He has long been a fan of strong brands, and he is a brand himself, perhaps the strongest in all of finance.

WHO WILL TAKE OVER FROM BUFFET?

Was part of the reason Goldman paid so much for Berkshire’s money that it was branded by a man personifying wisdom and honesty? Will a successor — perhaps Greg Abel, who is responsible for all of Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses — be able to ask for as much?

Similarly, will business owners be as willing to sell to a conglomerate that is no longer led by capitalism’s biggest star — or will they take that higher offer from the private equity bosses, with their slick suits and reorganisation plans?

Buffett dismisses the idea that Berkshire is powered by his brand. For him, Berkshire’s only edge is its unparalleled financial strength and the speed with which it can put money to work. After he is gone, he expects there will be a “parade” of investment bankers peddling “bullshit” ideas for spin-offs, “but no one will have to succumb to that pressure here for a long time”.

There is also the question of Berkshire’s relationship to regulators. No other company runs so much money or makes such big decisions from an office of 25 or with a board half-filled with staff, and friends and family of the chairman.

In a report, the proxy adviser Glass Lewis, guardian of corporate governance, shrugs hopelessly at the situation: “We draw attention to several ways in which the company does not follow many governance ‘best practices’ ... [but] we do not believe that shareholders have any concerns.”

Will investors or regulators have concerns when the company is no longer led by the most famous and most trusted of American capitalists? Buffett here repeats his fundamental view: regulators and investors like Berkshire because it plays by the rules, is wildly overcapitalised and makes sure its subsidiaries, from insurance to power generation, are overcapitalised too.

“We will behave well, and we can afford to behave well. Whether we behave well because we’re rich or whether we’re rich because we behave well, we’ll never know.”

The question around succession cannot be fully resolved until the time for succession comes. Buffett himself acknowledges this, noting that after a certain interval, his successors are on their own; they will have to “prove that the system works”.

What is remarkable about questioning Buffett about succession, and about whether the firm can continue to thrive, is how unperturbed he is about either issue. What really matters to him is the concept that Berkshire has become a community of like-minded people.

“Very few managements now write annual reports to what they’d write their next-door neighbour,” he reflects. “They don’t talk as manager to owner, and I think that’s important.” He looks around the table: “Let’s say we buy a McDonald’s franchise. We want to all be on the same page, whether we’re going to retain the earnings or buy another one, assuming the first one works out. We want to be in sync.”

It is easy to see why Buffett likes the idea. The loyalty of Berkshire’s shareholders is the foundation of everything he does. Buffett can only be the lender or insurer of last resort because he has been able to hold on to so much of his investors’ capital. That is partly because Buffett has limited the influence of Wall Street institutions, which might agitate for a dividend or break-up. He wants loyal individuals on his shareholder list, rather than fickle market players.

“There’s only 1,645,000 seats in our church,” he says, referring to the “A” shares where voting power is concentrated. “Why in the world, if we’ve got the right people in those seats that are in sync with us, why would I want to go and get a bunch of people that have target prices for stocks? ... We try and do everything to make sure that our congregation is the right congregation and we’ll keep doing it.”

Over time, of course, the individual shareholders who once made up Berkshire’s shareholder base sell, as they must given the lack of a dividend, if they need the money. Still, at a time when capitalism is widely thought to be in crisis, Berkshire may offer a different model. Not because it invests for the social good — Buffett thinks social goals are for governments rather than companies to pursue — but because it eschews the gospel of “total shareholder return” in favour of the idea that shareholders and management form a community of interest.

The faithful will gather next weekend in Omaha for Berkshire’s annual meeting. Tens of thousands of shareholders will travel hundreds or thousands of miles to attend something akin to the Lollapalooza of capitalism. They will get discounts on goods from Berkshire’s ­companies, from Nebraska Furniture Mart to Borsheims Fine ­Jewelry. They will see old friends. They might even be permitted a glimpse of Greg Abel, or Ajit Jain, the other publicity-shy potential successor to Buffett.

“If you look at those 40,000 people or whatever there may be at the meeting and ask them how it has done versus the S&P over three years, five years, 10 years, they are not going to answer overwhelmingly. What they are going to say is that essentially every one of them has had a profit ... they know they’re exactly in my shoes and Charlie’s shoes and they like owning, really, part of America.”

At the centre of it, on a simple stage, Buffett will sit with Munger, and they will preach the old lesson: keep the faith. Don’t worry about the ever-growing pile of cash. Opportunities will come. And if some investments don’t pan out — that’s part of the game.

“If you played golf and you hit a hole in one on every hole, nobody would play golf, it’s no fun,” he says. “You’ve got to hit a few in the rough and then get out of the rough ... That makes it interesting.”