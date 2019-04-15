Gao is supremely well-connected, so it’s no surprise that he had known Ma for almost a decade before he started working with him in 2015. “Jack Ma is the first person I met in my life who has the character and temperament of a true leader,” he says, starrily. “When I’m with him, I have the feeling that I’m witnessing history.”

At the start of each year, Ma asks Gao for a list of books to read in the coming year, although he’s usually too hard-pressed to read a fraction of them. “This year, he asked for another list of books, so I just went ahead and bought 10,000 books and had them sent to his house,” says Gao, who is currently writing an authorised history of Alibaba to mark the company’s 20th anniversary. Gao also composed the theme song for Gong Shou Dao, a short film in which Ma stars as a kung fu master, squaring off against martial arts legends including Jet Li and Donnie Yen. Ma himself recorded the tune in a duet with pop diva Faye Wong.

As one of Ma’s most trusted lieutenants, Gao is at the heart of a vast corporate conglomerate, but it was not always so. As a student in Beijing in the late 1980s, he dabbled in heavy metal and grew his hair long “because girls liked that type”. Gao describes China’s music scene at the time as divided between hard rockers — the likes of Cui Jian, who wrote anthems of disillusionment and was forced into temporary retirement after singing to students at Tiananmen Square — and propaganda songs performed by military troupes.

“It was all about society — either saying society is good or saying it’s bad,” he says of the music of the time. “I wasn’t paying much attention to society. I was paying attention to growing up, my life, my feelings.”

We take a second shot of baijiu, and I am emboldened to ask Gao for his thoughts on the Tiananmen Square protests, which took place 30 years ago this year. Gao studied radar engineering at Tsinghua University, China’s top science institution, before dropping out to attend Beijing Film Academy. The Tiananmen movement was also led by precocious students at elite Beijing universities.

Gregarious as he is, Gao declines to discuss his memories of those terrible days. Any member of China’s establishment — whether in politics, business, or media — knows better than to comment publicly on sensitive issues, especially the “three Ts”: Taiwan, Tibet, and Tiananmen. This is especially true now, as President Xi Jinping has tightened control over dissent since taking power in late 2013.

For the past decade, Gao has hosted a succession of online talk shows aimed at an educated urban audience — broadly similar to the cohort that consumes podcasts in the US or Europe. “Previously no one thought people would pay to listen to intellectual talk, because if an intellectual gave a speech, not many people showed up, or his book might only sell 500 copies,” Gao says. “Now you have many intellectuals producing content, including a lot of professors, and people are actually paying for it.”

Gao’s particular talent is for semi-scripted banter that appears genuinely unconstrained, while never running afoul of China’s censorship apparatus. Xiaosong-pedia, which covered topics from Star Wars to Ming Dynasty concubines to CIA assassination attempts on Fidel Castro, received more than 900m views over its two-and-a-half-year run.

His fans hail him as an intellectual with an entertainer’s flair, while equally ardent detractors find him unbearably smug. “I find that Chinese people like intellectuals more than Americans,” he says. “Americans really like sports stars. If you meet a complete stranger but your hat says ‘49ers’, you immediately have lots to chat about. When Chinese sit down at the table, everyone wants to talk about history.”

I’m starting to warm up now from the baijiu and the steam emanating from the hot pot, as well as Linked Hybrid’s geothermal heating system. I unzip my thick cardigan, which had seemed indispensable an hour ago. Gao’s tone as we chat is the same mixture of wry wit and earnest auto-didacticism as on his show. We take another shot. Gao loads sliced daikon into the hot pot, and I toss in some oblong tofu slices. I ask Gao whether geopolitical tension between the US and China affects his ability to build relationships for Alibaba in Hollywood.

“At the beginning it was just, ‘Oh, the Chinese have so much money.’ This is Hollywood’s usual habit. Whether the money comes from the Middle East or Japan, it doesn’t matter. Money from anywhere is good money,” he says.

“Later, we started to feel a little bit of backlash. I was meeting with a TV station — I won’t say which one because it was one of the big ones — and they asked me, ‘You’re coming from China, are you going to bring all that censorship stuff here?’ But it’s not as serious as in politics. People are still willing to work with China. It’s not even mainly because we have money but because we have the market.”

Gao spends his days in Los Angeles meeting potential co-production partners, searching for media properties in which to invest, and scouting talent. “The globalisation of China’s entertainment industry definitely won’t take off from Beijing,” he says. “It will take off from Hollywood, because Hollywood itself makes global movies. Hollywood isn’t American movies; I’ve never believed that. It is global movies.”

Alibaba Pictures, which is listed in Hong Kong, posted a loss through the first nine months of 2018, but its fortunes may change this year. In February, Gao represented the company at the Academy Awards, where Green Book, which it co-produced, won the prize for Best Picture, before earning $17m on its opening weekend in China. Alibaba Pictures also co-produced The Wandering Earth, a nationalistic sci-fi film which has taken $700m at the Chinese box office since it was released in February, and has been picked up by Netflix for global distribution.

WATCH | The Wandering Earth trailer: