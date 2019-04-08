Down a crackly line from Nairobi, Fred Swaniker is being diplomatic.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that Africa’s leaders have, by and large, failed the continent,” Swaniker says.

“There’s no reason why we should be so poor; no reason why we should be so undeveloped. We have so much potential.”

Swaniker is certainly not the only one frustrated by the calibre of African leaders. But he is one of the few people doing something about it.

Swaniker was born in Ghana in 1976, and has lived and worked in 10 African countries. But today it’s the city of Port Louis, Mauritius, that he and his American wife Amanda call home. His elder sister is the acclaimed Ghanaian sculptor Constance Swaniker.

His CV ticks all the “corporate success” boxes: a college education in the US, a corporate career in Johannesburg, and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in California. But it’s in education — and leadership — where his real passion lies.

In 2004, Swaniker launched the African Leadership Academy, a residential high school in Johannesburg aimed at fostering entrepreneurial and leadership skills. It earned him and business partner Chris Bradford an Echoing Green Fellowship, and an audience with then US president Barack Obama at the President’s Forum for Young African Leaders.

In 2015, Swaniker founded the African Leadership University (ALU), with its first campus in Mauritius. A second campus in Kigali, Rwanda, followed in 2017, and to date the ALU has enrolled more than 800 students from 40 African countries.