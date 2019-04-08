To judge by his childhood memories, it might have been the acting that formed his sunny temper. “When I think of all the drama I was involved in,” he says, of his school days. “And how bonding that is. People laughing at one another in a safe environment. We put on a Gilbert and Sullivan operetta every summer. We did a play entirely in French. We did The Bacchae in classical Greek. I’m struggling to get drama reinstated into my son’s school in London. Everyone’s so bloody worried about the 11-plus [exams] that everything falls by the wayside.”

His parents supported his rejection of university for the Guildhall drama school, which, you have to say, has not turned out to be economic suicide. “The dream is alive and in front of you, and you’re burning and bubbling with ideas,” he remembers. Though not quite a rebel — that would imply angst — acting answered to his independence of mind. “There’s always a degree of autonomy in acting because it’s you and your performance,” he says. “That speaks to something in me that doesn’t like being told what to do, which is probably a blessing and a failing.”

The Chablis was too austere and mineral for his taste: the kind of thing Axelrod might sip between an insider trade and a 4am ice bath. “Have you got something a bit more buttery and oaky?” he asks the waitress, against the trends of the day. “It’s a very unfashionable request.” I want to suggest a jaunt down to Meursault or the northern Rhône but the wine blagger’s fear of erring in polite company stays my tongue.

While the waitress confers with the sommelier, I ask Lewis about his 2012 dinner with Barack Obama. He gifted the then president some Homeland DVDs inscribed with the message, “From one Muslim to another”, which, even by British standards, is formidable banter. “Meeting him was sensational,” he says. “He’s an easy president for a European to like. I saw him again at the correspondents’ dinner and said ‘I hope you’re watching Billions.’ And he said ‘I am, but there’s just one problem. Hedge fund managers aren’t that cool.’ ” I fear the reader reaction.

The waitress, attentive despite her laudable continental obliviousness to celebrity, returns with an offering. “Mâcon,” says Lewis, scanning the label. “OK, that’s from the south [of Burgundy], that will be good.” I have a claret with my goulash, but only because the decor — all wood panels and taxidermy — seems to demand it. Like its nostalgic sisters, the Wolseley and the Delaunay, Fischer’s stops short of being a novelty act. But not far short.

Aware that I have just arrived from the power centre of the world, he is curious about the doings of Donald Trump and abreast of the congressional numbers. “We’re going through something very, very similar,” he judges of Britain and America, the geographic poles of his life. “But there’s something more easily identifiable and blunter about Trump. Something which you feel you can remove. And,” he goes on, knowing something of his subject, “it’s better telly. Whereas Brexit is complicated and boring. It’s bureaucratic politics.”

I ask him which side of the Atlantic — an ocean he will cross today — feels more troubled. I might have used a word other than “troubled”.

“The indignation scale is set to 11 in most countries,” he replies. “But you can still say things here without being accused of being racist or reductive or unreconstructed or bigoted or prejudiced or a dinosaur or whatever. Unless you are those things, in which case you are fair game. I’ve worked in America for many years and there’s a hysteria just below the surface.”

His politics, I surmise, are of the uncatered-for variety: he is one of the quietly ravenous sensibles who watch as left and right gorge. What dismays him, he says, “is just the tenor of the conversation of the last two years. The mud-slinging, the lowered moral bar. The gutter which everyone has sloshed around in. [Trump] is a man of questionable character surrounded by people of questionable character and so the conversation has been of questionable character.

“But I’m inclined to be a bit kinder to politicians,” he stipulates. “Because I’m not offering. It would be equally mediocre if I did, or the next man, or the next man.”

When, between chewy morsels of the venison, I ask Lewis who is the best actor in the household, he manages to be uxorious and non-committal at the same time. “My wife, which you can’t say about every actor, is intellectually and spiritually an artist. If there’s any competitiveness, it’s that it matters to Helen that she is funnier than me. Which she is.”

She roves across film, stage and television, whereas Lewis has been most associated with the last. Are we really living through a golden age of the stuff? Modern TV series can be over-reliant on plot. As for character, there are recurring tropes, one of which is the outwardly brutal male with a sensitive interior. Axelrod, the plutocrat with the heart of gold, back for the fourth series of Billions, is a case in point. The dissidents of the Netflix age include Quentin Tarantino, who directs Lewis in the upcoming film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.