And then, in December, and despite a 17% increase in sales, Victoria Beckham Ltd reported an operating loss of £10.2m in the year to December 2017. After a decade in business, Victoria Beckham is still in the red.

She knew it was coming. It was part of the reason she took on a £30m investment from NEO Investment Partners in November 2017, in return for a 28% stake in her business. It is now co-owned by NEO, Simon Fuller’s XIX Entertainment, and Beckham Brand Holdings, which owns her business and the David Beckham brand. The investment came with a new CEO, a stringent overhaul and the promise she would cut a significant number of jobs.

“It was no surprise to me. It was no surprise to my investors.” Building a luxury brand, you have to invest heavily in your team, she says, adding that she faced particular scrutiny “because it’s me”. “Fame is a double-edged sword. Sometimes, it’s great there is that spotlight on me. But there’s a downside to that, and, well ... that’s the downside.”

It’s true that building a luxury brand can be expensive. However, so much spending could look complacent. Where was the slack? “We didn’t have anybody who was challenging suppliers, and mills, and factories,” she says. Had people priced higher because they knew she had more money? “I think that right at the beginning, I overpaid for things unknowingly. I don’t think anybody was taking advantage, I just think that my people didn’t know they could have pushed back.”

For 10 years, Beckham was effectively CEO. “I never asked for that role. But I was wearing a lot of hats. This isn’t a vanity project, and if I want this brand to still be here in 10, 20, 30, 40 years’ time, I need to break even, and then I need to be profitable. We’re on the right track to do that, but it’s not going to happen tomorrow.”

The white fish has arrived, which Beckham opts to eat with a knife and fork. I munch through my salad, which while being super tasty is, with its tiny strands of parmesan, shards of seaweed and raw spinach, not the most glamorous of eats. It’s far easier, I discover, to pop fried cubes of tuna-topped rice into my mouth.

Victoria Adams grew up in suburban Hertfordshire, in London’s commuter belt. Her mother, Jacqueline, didn’t work, and her father, Anthony, ran an electrical wholesale business. “I remember my dad set up his office on his own, one day, on the kitchen table. Just my dad and a phone. He was always so driven — he’s always had to work, and work hard. When I phoned home from theatre school and said I don’t want to do this any more, my mum said: ‘Come home, and we’ll go to Lakeside [shopping centre] and buy a pair of shoes.’ And my dad said: ‘No, you don’t. You stay there, and you work hard’.”

She stuck it out and got her qualification as a dance instructor — “so should you need some tap-dancing lessons, Jo, you know where to go” — and then, in 1994, she replied to an advertisement looking for young women to audition for a girl band. As a Spice Girl, she went on to fulfil her ambition to become “more famous than Persil” washing powder, and in the process the group sold more than 85-million records worldwide. Not bad for a performer who, by her own admission, brought a lot more attitude to her stage persona than she did vocal range. But Beckham, who has always done things “out of the box”, has never let a lack of experience or qualifications stand in her way.

Is she as ambitious for her own children’s success? None of them are especially academic — “dyslexia doesn’t run in our family, it gallops”, says Beckham, who is a “self-diagnosed dyslexic” herself. Brooklyn, now 20, wants to be a photographer, Romeo, 16, would like to be a professional tennis player, Cruz, 14, is a performer, and Harper, 7, is “a real little tomboy”.

“All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal,” she says. “They were going to be footballers so they were signed at a very young age. And they were all really good. Brooklyn was the first to say that he didn’t want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn’t want to do it either. I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset, saying ‘I don’t want to let daddy down’. So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he’s playing tennis. Every day.”

For no reason in particular, I think of Andy Murray, prepared to undergo successive hip operations before retiring so his kids might see what “daddy used to do”. “Oh, we’ve all been down that one,” she says with an eye roll. “I dragged my kids along to Madison Square Garden [to see the Spice Girls’ first reunion tour, in 2008]. ‘This is mummy as a pop star.’ It isn’t happening again.”

Isn’t she even a tiny bit tempted to join her Spicey sisters when they go on tour again this Easter? “It was nice to get that opportunity,” she says of the last reunion. “But for me, no. I think it will be great, and I’m looking forward to it. But no. So much has changed.”