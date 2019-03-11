After Vietnam, Gross went back to university, to study for an MBA at UCLA — a pivotal decision that was inspired by an earlier formative experience. Gross had suffered a horrific car accident as a psychology student at Duke University. While recuperating at hospital he devoured Beat the Dealer, a seminal book on blackjack by the gambler-turned-investor Edward Thorp, and played, by his estimation, thousands of games.

On graduating, Gross hopped on a train to Las Vegas and turned $200 into a tidy $10,000 in five months. But he later calculated that it only worked out to be $5 an hour. “It was hard work. I never went to the movies, I never had a friend, I didn’t have a car and there were no hookers or any of that shit. It was just 16 hours a day of blackjack.”

ERA OF EXCESS

That grueling lifestyle was not something he wanted to return to after the Navy, but Gross thought his skills might translate into trading. After all, it required “mathematical skill, an obsessive quality, and a belief you can beat the system”. His interest was reinforced by Thorp’s second book, Beat the Market. Gross eventually wrote his MBA thesis on it, which secured him his first job in finance at Pacific Mutual Life — from which he would launch Pimco in 1971.

The business came of age in an era of excess, but where the culture of Wall Street was reputedly fueled by drink and drugs, Gross insists he never saw anything troubling at Pimco. Their main high, he says, was sugar — especially M&M’s. “It gave us all the false courage in the world to take on dealers and tell them to go f*** themselves,” Gross recalls wistfully, as he tucks into what looks like an unremarkable tuna melt.

Active, aggressive bond investing was Gross’s big innovation. Historically, insurers and pension funds were the big buyers of bonds. They rarely traded — in fact, bonds were typically kept in a vault, and selling meant physically mailing them to the buyer — and enjoyed cordial, clubby relationships with Wall Street. Pimco, on the other hand, actively traded in and out of positions, expanded assertively into hot new areas such as junk bonds and emerging markets, and used its increasing clout to cudgel banks into giving them better bids.

“Back then [we were] known as bad asses. Between banks and insurers there was a friendly atmosphere, but we were definitely not friendly. We were looking for every penny we could get,” Gross says. The result was an investing empire that peaked at $2-trillion of assets under management in the wake of the financial crisis, which Pimco navigated with aplomb.

Gross’s results started to splutter in 2011, leading some critics to argue that he had simply coasted on a tremendous three-decade bond bull market, and wiped out once the wave crested. Even Gross himself speculated in 2013 that perhaps “it was the epoch that made the man as opposed to the man that made the epoch”.

Slowly eating his sandwich, and occasionally stabbing the air with his paddle pick for emphasis, Gross admits that he would probably not be where he is today if he had been born a decade earlier or later. “I think we did it better, but I also think it was a huge wave to surf if we could ride it.”

That is true, but undersells what Gross built in Newport Beach. Even his critics concede that Gross was a brilliant trader and pretty much invented the bond fund in its modern incarnation.

Gross attributes his drive to a deep-seated need for recognition. At Pimco he would ask potential hires what they would choose if they could only have one thing: money, power or fame. “I knew for me it was to be famous. And I think that people that want to be famous, I think they’re really looking for love.”

Nervous about prying, but intrigued by the admission, I ask about his parents. Gross says they “didn’t believe in hugging or kissing”. While he stresses that blaming your parents for anything at the ripe old age of 74 is “f***ed up”, he still sounds resentful that they never came to any of his basketball games, or visited him at Duke — even when he was hospitalised. By this point he has finished half of his sandwich, and is stabbing the leftovers with his pick.

Gross has lately come to understand another aspect of his personality more clearly. When reading The Big Short, Michael Lewis’s 2010 book on the iconoclastic outsiders who saw the financial crisis coming, he was struck by the story of Michael Burry, a hedge fund manager who belatedly realised that he had Asperger’s syndrome on reading a list of common symptoms: a reluctance to make eye contact, an obsessive, awkward nature and odd hobbies. “This is me!” Gross (an avid stamp collector) thought to himself. He went to see a psychiatrist and returned with a formal diagnosis.

The combination of a ravenous appetite for fame and the obsessiveness of Asperger’s might have helped propel Gross to the pinnacle of the investment world, but also ultimately conspired to send him tumbling down.