Terry Gross is one of the best interviewers in the world. Recently, the host of NPR’s Fresh Air podcast shared her interviewing tips with the New York Times. The ultimate ice-breaker? Four simple words: “Tell me about yourself.”

So when I meet Kutlwano Ditsele — producer and showrunner extraordinaire, multi-award winner, a man whose CV is beyond impressive — at a noisy café at 44 Stanley, I start our conversation with those words: “Tell me about yourself.”

“Professionally or me?” he asks. “Whatever you want,” I say. He chuckles. I expect him to be cagey, as most behind-the-scenes people are. Luckily, it turns out he’s incredibly (and pleasantly) talkative. And he knows how to tell a story. One would expect that from the man who has worked on some of the biggest and most-acclaimed shows on our television screens: Isibaya, The River, The Herd, Ayeye...

“I’m just a guy who likes telling stories,” he says. “I think in my personal life and in my professional life, that’s always been me. I see stories everywhere I go. So I always tell them. I don’t just see one thing. It’s the weirdest habit I have. For example, I look at that tree over there” — he points to one nearby — “and I think it was once a little seed, it was a plant, it was a tree, it grew up, it got cut down, and now it’s sitting over there. I walk down the street and I see one of those shoes that’s been ridden over by so many cars. I think, ‘Once upon a time, this thing was on a shelf and somebody said “I want that one” and now look at it.’ My mind goes through stories all the time.” Ditsele has been like that since childhood. He was born in Rustenburg and moved to Johannesburg when he was eight. As a child, he didn’t think that he wanted to be a doctor or lawyer. In fact, Ditsele didn’t know if he wanted to be anything at all.