While the real-life characters of #MeToo were often painted in black and white, Robert and Margot presented emblems of the murkier grey zones of relationships. Sex that was ostensibly consensual, but still felt really bad. Weinstein was easy to label as a villain, but what about Robert?

Roupenian terrifies readers with the horrors of real life. “I think it’s in my blood,” she tells me, as a waiter delivers a Mason jar of Greek yoghurt smeared with feta cheese and a basket of warm pita bread. “As a reader, I like being scared and uncomfortable and tense.”

Roupenian says her literary heroes are Shirley Jackson and Stephen King. Like Jackson, Roupenian loves ambiguity. She studiously withholds contextual details, leaving the reader in a purgatory of questioning whether your fears are imagined. The title of “Cat Person” derives from one such anxiety. Robert tells Margot he has cats, but she doesn’t see them in his house.

So naturally when I ask her whether Robert lied about the cats, Roupenian demurs. “I wouldn’t want to weigh in on a legitimate debate,” she says wryly.

We raise our glasses, even though I have already rudely been sipping wine, and I ask about her childhood. She grew up in Plymouth, a wealthy coastal town in Massachusetts. She was an “odd, bookish child” who loved reading horror novels. Her mother is a doctor and father a nurse, and she had always considered a career in medicine, hence the emergency room employment and a stint in Kenya with the Peace Corps.

We are silenced when a waiter elaborately pours broth over a bowl of shredded chicken, egg, lemon and vegetables. Three more Mason jars arrive for me: hummus, tyrokafteri (hot pepper and cheese), melitzanosalata (eggplant).

Roupenian enrolled in an English doctorate at Harvard, during which she wrote in her free time, but not enough. She says it was hard to justify going back to university again for an MFA, but “I just felt like I needed a little more time.” She spoons the lemony hot soup.

“Mission accomplished,” she says, grinning. She has made more than a million dollars for the writing she did during that extra time.

Getting “Cat Person” into The New Yorker was “truly one of the happiest moments of my entire life”, she says. “As an aspiring writer, it changed everything. I thought The New Yorker had just forgotten to send me a rejection letter.”

But going viral was its own horror story. “One of my biggest fears was always mobs ... So when it was happening all I could think was: this is going to end poorly. And in fact it did not end poorly. It ended in me selling my book for a lot of money. But it was also scary and overwhelming ... it’s probably something I will be sorting through for a really long time.”

She “went dark” after “Cat Person” blew up online. Meaning, she turned off her computer. It wasn’t easy to reach her because you had to go through several pages of a “very old” website to find her email address. Still, thousands of people cleared that hurdle. She got “so many” thoughtful, personal emails from women. She felt frozen and didn’t respond. But — she takes on a rare serious tone here — she read every one “with a full heart”.

She declined all interview requests. “I think it could have gone differently if people in my life tried to shove me out in front of the cameras, and there are pictures of me looking crazed,” she says, sounding viscerally relieved. “I can see a version of that. For the rest of my life if I get arrested for something minor, the headline will be: cat person jailed!”

I’m steadily sipping white wine, which is crisp and dry — think the indigenous Greek version of a Chardonnay. She is taking her time as promised. There is zero silence; the tone has reached one notch away from a sleepover, complete with ghost stories. At one point a woman in the adjacent booth turns around and audibly sighs when we’re giggling loudly about “goings on at sororities”.

I broach the subject of reviews of her book. I devoured it in one sitting, which I would not recommend. The 12 stories are gripping but at times physically wrenching. Most of them dive further into fantasy than “Cat Person”; the book reads more like traditional horror with monsters, mysterious diseases, violence and gore.

While critics had nearly universally praised “Cat Person”, her book has received a more mixed reception.

“Honestly, I sort of always want to be like: if you don’t like it’s fine!” says Roupenian. “You don’t have to buy it! It has a lot of weird shit in it.” She forks into her spanakopita. It looks buttery and flaky and perfect. I stab into the cucumbers doused in olive oil on my plate, regretting my choice.

Roupenian’s stories share one common thread: a preoccupation with the terror of female adolescence, and the subtle ways women learn to be afraid, internalising fear as part of our daily lives. “There are all these things bubbling up and shaping how you move through the world as a girl, and a woman. You see stories about kidnapping on the news. Is it safe to be getting in this car? Is it safe to be in this park?”

More than a year after “Cat Person” was published, the #MeToo movement has slowed from its frenetic pace, but not stopped. Some men who had lost their jobs, among them Pixar founder John Lasseter, have found prominent new employment. Others, such as the singer R Kelly and producer Harvey Weinstein, are awaiting trial. And still more women are speaking out: last month, several women accused indie musician Ryan Adams of abusive behaviour. His upcoming album has been scrapped and endorsements pulled.

Our glasses are almost drained by now, betraying her earlier promise, and we’re ready to tackle more uncontroversial topics, such as sexuality and dating. It’s pushing 4pm and the restaurant has begun to take on the feel of a dive bar at last call, which isn’t helped by the fact that we haven’t seen another human for at least 20 minutes.