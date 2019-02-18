So what took so long?

“Well, it’s not like I was holding my breath,” sighs the 61-year-old New Yorker with a wry smirk as we settle into an absurdly plush suite in London’s Dorchester hotel. Cocooned in a black Marvin Gaye hoodie, silver Louis Vuitton bomber jacket and BlacKkKlansman beanie, it looks like he has yet to acclimatise to the wet and windy English winter. But by Sunday the gloom has lifted and Lee has hoisted his first Bafta award, for best adapted screenplay, festively clad in purple and high-fiving fellow winners. It’s not one of the top prizes, but there is all to play for at next Sunday’s Oscars.

Much has changed since April Reign started the #OscarsSoWhite campaign in 2015 and even more since Do the Right Thing was roundly snubbed 30 years ago.

“The voting membership who did not see fit that Do the Right Thing was worthy was not as diverse as the one currently, and that one became diverse because of two black women, April Reign and [former academy president] Cheryl Boone Isaacs,” Lee says.

“Any time a person of colour gets a nomination, they should be thanking those two ladies. I publicly thanked April, and when I saw Ms Isaacs in LA recently I gave her a big hug and said: ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’ Because she changed everything.”

It took more than 60 years for an African-American to be nominated for best director (John Singleton in 1991) but since 2010 there have been a further five. Two years ago Moonlight became the first film by a black director to win best picture and since then there have been Oscar wins for Jordan Peele’s Get Out and, this year, nominations for Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther.

“There’s definite improvement, but I personally won’t be satisfied until there’s diversity among the gatekeepers,” says Lee.

“There’s a green-light committee, and it’s not diverse. Until that happens, this could be a trend. In three or four years [they might say] ‘We’re tired of black folks, let’s go somewhere else.’ So to avoid that we need to be in the room.”

This is a favourite refrain of Lee’s and applied not only to the movie business. He gives a pungent example of what can happen if you’re not in the room, drawing on two recent fashion fauxes pas.

“When you’re considered to be in the Oscar race, companies come forward that want to dress you,” explains Lee.

“One company was Prada, so I was wearing Prada. Then that shit came out [Monkey figures in Prada’s New York store widely condemned as racist]. So I was wearing Gucci. Now [after the brand’s blackface balaclava sweater], can’t wear Gucci anymore!”

For him the recurrence of such scandals is baffling, but the solution is obvious.

“They do this shit and then they have some bullshit apology: ‘We’re sorry if ... ’, ‘We didn’t mean to ... ’. Why don’t you hire somebody black, so it doesn’t happen again?”

Lee’s tone of exasperated indignation is familiar to anyone who knows his work. He made savagely satirical use of blackface in 2000’s Bamboozled, in which a modern minstrel TV show becomes a hit, and even in the more gently humorous BlacKkKlansman there is palpable anger simmering throughout that finally explodes into a full-blown howl of rage. In a horrifying coda, Lee inserts real-life footage from the 2017 neo-Nazi car attack on protesters in Charlottesville.

WATCH | BlacKkKlansman trailer: