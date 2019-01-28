In Bamako, he worked as a builder to make money to travel to Abidjan, capital of Ivory Coast. While still a teenager, he crossed Burkina Faso, Niger and then entered Libya, travelling through the Sahara desert in a four-by-four vehicle.

Gassama’s descriptions are short and factual, and he needs encouragement to offer more details. “It was very hard, especially when we arrived at the border between Niger and Libya,” he says. “You are in the car but sometimes you have to get out of the car and push it, and to walk in the desert. You don’t have much water, it’s very hot, the sun is right above you. Some people don’t make it to Libya, they die on the route.”

Gassama was thwarted in his first attempt, in 2013, to cross from Libya to Italy by boat. “When the border officers found me on a boat in the sea they put me in jail.”

Later on, he becomes more forthcoming about the conditions in Libya, explaining that he wants to set up a foundation to help people there. “It’s very hard for immigrant people in Libya,” he says. “I did it and so I know how hard it is to take this path. Libya is very difficult for black African people. They beat you, they put you in jail, they kill some people, and they put some people in slavery too. There is a lot of racism there.”

In no time at all, the food arrives: three steaming bowls of rice to soak up large chunks of meat and vegetables in a thick brown sauce.

Gassama’s second attempt to reach Italy was successful, as his crowded boat was rescued by a humanitarian vessel, and he spent a month in Sicily at Italy’s largest refugee camp, before being flown by military plane to another migration centre in Rome.

His arrival in Europe coincided with the peak of the immigration debate, as the continent’s leaders wrestled with how to handle the influx of people. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel made the decision to welcome more than 1-million migrants in 2015 — a move that has had resounding consequences for global politics.

Gassama had two older brothers living in Paris and so after three years living in Rome, he went to join them. He arrived in 2017, making his way to the Malian “foyer” — a sort of hostel for temporary workers — in Montreuil. It’s often called “Little Bamako” and is home to some 6,000 to 10,000 of France’s 100,000 Malian immigrants.

The three of us who ordered mafé cover it in hot sauce. Gassama drinks a glass of water in one go after a particularly spicy mouthful, while also giving his view of France’s immigration system. “It’s not easy, the condition of immigration. You have left your family behind you and it’s not easy to live out of your country.” He was lucky, he says, because he was able to live with his brothers. “The French government has to decide what they have to do, but I know the poor conditions that some immigrant people live in, so I think they can do more to help people.”

As I work my way through the mafé — something of an acquired taste — I steer the conversation to the day of the rescue. It was a May weekend in 2018 and Gassama was walking with a friend through the 18th arrondissement to go and watch the Champions League final. “I suddenly saw many people looking upwards and some of them are crying. And then I see a child.”

Gassama must have been asked to share his rescue story hundreds of times but there is no elaboration or bravado in the retelling of it. Only a bashful smile as he bites his bottom lip and says simply, “I just go.” Where did you learn to climb, I wonder. “I never tried it before. There is not a big tree in my country. I don’t know, I just go.”

WATCH | Mamoudou Gassama scales building in Paris to rescue a child: