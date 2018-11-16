Why the Capital Moloko? We have always wanted to come to Joburg, but only if the circumstances suited. We like what the Capital Hotel has planned, and when they approached us, it made sense. We wanted to be central, but not in a mall.

How is the restaurant different from your others? Well it’s not in the Cape, so it’s the first time for us in another province. The menu is different, but that’s a process, as we are still learning about the market. The décor is pretty similar to Franschhoek — there are minor differences, as we don’t really do cookie-cutter, but I would like to think it has the ambience and soul of our other restaurants.

What was the hardest thing you had to go through to get to where you are today? To sieve through all the advice, critique, compliments, and so on. Also, it was quite difficult for me to start trusting people around me to carry our brand forward.

How would you describe your food? Rustic, bold, fresh, and delicious.

One local restaurant gem? La Colombe in Constantia. It’s an amazing place with young chefs who continue to learn and consistently produce great food.