On arrival, I was welcomed by a relaxed Visser. With a glass of her chilled Sauvignon Blanc in each hand, she immediately offered me one. And it quickly went to work - taking off the sharp edges of my hot, frenetic day. Then, the larger-than-life Franck appeared out of nowhere to explain that he would be pushing the envelope with the food and wine combinations we’d be enjoying together.

Specifically designed around the Cape Point wines, he instructed us to “keep an open mind.” Not hard to do when a chef of Franck’s calibre is working away behind the scenes. With Franck back in the kitchen, Visser began to share a little more about herself …

Although reserved at first, she can’t help but light up when talking about wine. Taking over the reins from the inimitable Duncan Savage, Visser had big shoes to fill – made all the more intimidating by having to fill them during one of the toughest seasons in wine. Having assisted Savage in the cellar since 2014, 2017 was the first vintage Visser was totally responsible for. With the years-long Cape drought really beginning to bite, and the steady and experienced hand of Savage gone, Visser admits that this vintage challenged her to the extreme.

But if the critics are anything to go by, she proved up to the task …

96 points from Wine Master Tim Atkin for Isliedh 2017, which also garnered an exceptional 5 star rating in the 2019 edition of John Platter, and was awarded ‘Top Performer’ in the WineMag Sauv/Sem Report 2018.

What makes these accomplishments all the more sweet, is the fact that it was this very wine that drew Visser to a deeper love for winemaking. She recalls with vivid detail when Savage came to talk to her university class and share Cape Point’s flagship Isliedh 2013 with them, “It had a beautiful balance which touched my soul.”

The name of the proprietor’s grand-daughter and pronounced “I lay” - it’s Visser who’s now set to take Isliedh to new heights and more souls than ever.

Accompanied by a pairing menu reminiscent of Franck’s days at La Colombe (then recognized as the top restaurant in the country and in the top 100 in the world), we dined on a 6-course menu that included dishes like charred duck, kalamata tapenade, glazed turnips and burnt orange, accompanied by a flawless partner - Cape Point’s Semillon 2007.