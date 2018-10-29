Her cautious approach to tightening appears to have paid off: the US is currently in a boom, with unemployment at its lowest level since the 1960s. But that doesn’t mean policy always went Yellen’s way. Back in 2013, when joblessness was far higher, a clutch of governors dubbed internally the “three amigos” were fretting about the scale of the Fed’s economy-boosting asset-purchase programme. The group, which notably included Powell, was worried it could trigger financial instability.

Yellen, who at the time was serving as Bernanke’s vice-chair, makes no attempt to disguise how wrong she feels they were. She wanted to make a commitment to boosting the economy that was akin to the “whatever it takes” vow that European Central Bank president Mario Draghi made in respect to the euro.

Instead, she felt the policy was getting “caveated like crazy”. A central bank needs to “show less timidity”, says Yellen, who was strongly influenced by her mentor James Tobin’s belief in a government’s ability to combat recessions. “I really thought we needed to pull every rabbit out of the hat.”

We have finished our starters and Yellen is tucking into pappardelle with mushrooms, which she says she hasn’t tried before, while I start on a plate of ravioli with spinach and sage. My dish is tasty but the portion is on the lean side and I look with a twinge of envy at Yellen’s hearty-looking pasta dish.

Given the tumultuous political backdrop to our meeting, I am curious about the twists and turns in Yellen’s dealings with Trump. As a presidential candidate he savaged Yellen’s handling of the economy, accusing her of keeping rates low to help Barack Obama. Yet as soon as he came to office, the new president largely fell silent on the topic.

Yellen admits she watched warily for presidential tweets as she raised rates, but says he never tried to influence her policy choices — either publicly or behind the scenes. When it came to appointments, however, she was in no doubt that Trump wanted his own candidate in the chair. The entire process was driven by “this shared assumption we are replacing Yellen”, she says.

Yellen says she has confidence in Powell, whom she thinks will do a good job. But intriguingly, she believes the president had last-minute second thoughts about denying her another term. “I have some reason to believe he wondered if it might be a mistake to replace me after meeting with me,” she says. “I think when I walked out of that interview he thought to himself, ‘Gee, she is really good and I really like her.’ ”

If that’s right, it would be interesting to know what the president is thinking today. Despite Powell’s earlier worries about the Fed’s easy money policies, his approach as chair has been a direct continuation of Yellen’s gradual tightening, and rates are still low in the US at just 2-2.25 per cent. Yet Trump has started clouding the airwaves with verbal assaults on Powell’s rate rises, accusing him of being out of control and tanking the stock market.

I ask Yellen why she is so worried by these attacks, and it prompts a long pause. “If the public has lost confidence in the Fed in a serious way, that will be reflected presumably in congressional actions towards the Fed,” she says. “I believe in public service, and I believe the Fed and quite a number of government agencies attract people of goodwill who are devoted to public service ... To totally undermine these institutions that are assets to the United States and the globe is worrisome.”

The Fed’s status with the public had already been damaged by its involvement in the Wall Street bailouts, Yellen adds, and while politicians are entitled to criticise the central bank, Trump’s complaints come against a strong economic backdrop. “This is awfully early to be criticising us,” she says. “Think about what is going to happen later on as the economy slows. It is a frightening prospect.”

Yellen’s concerns about the current drift of policy are not confined to anti-Fed rhetoric. She recalls attending a G20 meeting in Germany last year alongside Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, during which the US insisted on dropping pledges to resist protectionism that were previously in the countries’ joint communiqués.