“The first show [Green Porno] was about the waist down. This show is about waist up,” she says, over coffee in New York, where she is rehearsing before her nine-city European tour. Her Italian accent, with its fruity inflections, is undimmed even after 30 years in the US. Her hair is cropped short, black and shiny, her skin still radiantly fair. Wearing a white shirt buttoned up to the neck and black-rimmed spectacles, she recalls an especially luminous headmistress. Rather disconcertingly, she also reminds me of my mother. “It’s easy to make people laugh when you talk about sex,” she adds. “So I was kind of worried that talking about cognition wouldn’t be as easy to make people laugh.”

Should the subject fail to bring the laughs, Rossellini has a dependable fallback: a dog co-star called Pan — who is actually a female rescue dog named Darcy. “She’s there to charm the audience,” Rossellini says. “And she does; she’s really good.”

Rossellini’s life has never been predictable. The daughter of actress Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini, and one of seven siblings, she grew up in Italy before moving to New York. She was married, briefly, to Martin Scorsese, has worked with some of the most charismatic people in film and fashion, and has shared her life with the most powerful men. In her thirties, Rossellini represented a lusty, full-throated and rather dangerous sensuality. Today, she is a grandmother and far more busy with the hens. Yet her stage debut has coincided with a career renaissance. She is taking on more film roles. Having dumped her when she turned 43, Lancôme renegotiated their relationship in 2015. And, despite always having been a “cover star” rather than a catwalk model, she appeared in the most recent Dolce & Gabbana show with her adopted son Roberto, daughter Elettra and grandson Ronin.

Ingrid Bergman once said her career was reinvented when she was in her sixties. Has Rossellini found the same true of her own? “Well, my mother died when she was 67,” she replies. “But it probably is true that there is a certain age where you are too old to play the ingénue or the woman who falls in love and wishes to get married, and too young to play an old person, so there is a long period. Whatever, I don’t know; I’m not a sociologist.” For all the twinkly adorableness of her life on Instagram, Rossellini is a far sharper presence in real life. Acting can be tiresome: “Sometimes I question if I really want to be in films and be away from home for three months.” She is dispassionate about the business of fashion, even though her son is now a model. “Some of the things are very familiar,” she says of the business. “But I’m not there, so I can’t tell.”

Neither does she have much positive to say about social media. “I’m forced to do it [by my managers],” she says. “I don’t have a thought every day that I could share. I find it hard,” she adds. “And I don’t follow anybody because I’m not really interested.”