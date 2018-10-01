In his 20 years at the agency, it assembled hit after hit, including Jurassic Park, Tootsie, Goodfellas and Dances with Wolves. He talks about the agency as though describing a military campaign (he is a keen student of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War). “When I was at CAA, I had a singular mission, which was to win at all costs,” he says. “We were ultra-competitive and we were in a service business but my thesis was that we weren’t selling a product. We were selling and putting together people’s dreams ... if we showed a weak link then we would be vulnerable. Vulnerability was a sin.” Gordon Gekko himself couldn’t have put it better.

It is a hot day in LA and the lunchtime traffic is bumper-to-bumper on Santa Monica Boulevard. We are sitting on a long table set aside for Ovitz — he entertained Peter Thiel, the billionaire Facebook investor, here the other night — and he asks if there is any sushi I don’t like. When I say no, he orders two Omakase menus. “It’s the chef’s choice,” he says. “They just start making food until you’re so full you can’t eat any more.” I have to lay out the ground rules of a Lunch with the FT, telling him I will be paying even though we are in his restaurant. “We’ll negotiate,” he says, ever the agent.

As the waitress pours us green tea, he explains that the memoir evolved from an earlier idea about a book on deals. He played a leading role in the arrival of Japanese companies in Hollywood three decades ago, advising Sony on its 1989 purchase of Columbia Pictures and the sale a year later of Lew Wasserman’s MCA (later renamed Universal, and now part of Sky’s new owner Comcast) to Matsushita. Advising Japanese buyers was a strategic move, he explains. “If the studios are in trouble and going to go out of business, we lose leverage and our clients lose jobs. But if we can bring people in to buy the studios, not only do clients continue to get jobs but we’re the people talking to the owners.”

Two bowls of sashimi are delivered to our table. Taking a delicate piece of tuna, I ask if writing the book was cathartic. It was a chance, he concedes, to look back at failures as well as successes, acknowledging that he has had plenty of both. It describes how he broke into Hollywood via the mailroom at the William Morris Agency — a route taken by Barry Diller, David Geffen and other Hollywood bigwigs. Frustrated that the firm was too passive, he left in 1974 with a friend — Ron Meyer, now the vice-chairman of Comcast’s NBC Universal — and three other agents to start CAA.

Together they slowly built an empire, starting in television and moving into films, with the aim of representing every significant writer, director and star in town: “no conflict, no interest” was his mantra. It was a radically different model to what had come before. “Agents traditionally fielded orders, so if I was your agent and someone had a job, they’d call me and ask for you,” he says. “Or they’d tell me they had an assignment and, if you happened to be available, I’d pitch you.” Agencies were like “clearing-houses”.