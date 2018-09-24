David de Rothschild’s overarching obsession was to “preserve the family ownership”, and this meant shunning lending activities, which would have required external capital and diluting the family shareholding. It was only “coincidental” that he opted for an M&A advisory business when the use of investment bankers became widespread, he says. Then in 2012, after a gradual rapprochement, he was able to merge with the British merchant banking arm of the Rothschild dynasties — the one started by Amschel Mayer’s son, Nathan. Rothschild & Co, the Paris-listed parent group, is now worth €2.62bn. “In every successful venture, there’s a little bit of ‘spot on’ and a lot of luck,” he smiles.

“The path has not all been linear,” he confides. A few years before the sub-prime mortgage crisis, he was told that a £4.2bn lending book held by the London bank was safe. But one morning in 2007, as market funding was fast drying up, he received a call that marked the start of five “difficult years” (an understatement). The bank suffered a £300m loss. “For a bank like ours, it’s sizeable,” he says.

Our main courses dissipate these grim reminiscences. My fish, lightly cooked and with a crunchy skin, lies in a bright green coconut soup, enlivened by peanuts and lemongrass. My guest seems similarly impressed by his meal — slices of roasted lamb circled by dark green dots of avocado purée. “It’s beautiful, magnifique!” he exclaims. Unexpected mashed potatoes are met with more exclamations and an offer to share, which I do not dare accept.

There was another phone call that Rothschild received during the M&A heyday, from Bob Greenhill, founder of the US investment bank Greenhill & Co: “ ‘I’ve got something fantastic for you, can I come and see you? I will come with a friend.’ ” The friend was Dick Fuld and the fantastic thing a plan to merge with Lehman Brothers. Over dinner and a bottle of Château Lafite at Rothschild’s Parisian house, the two Americans insisted this would be the “deal of the century” and boost Rothschild’s virtually non-existent footprint in the US.

“I said: ‘I’m sure it’s brilliant, you’ll find me very boring, but we want to be master of our destiny and therefore we don’t want to be diluted,’ ” he recounts. “We kissed goodbye and that was it. It’s funny, the bank that would later be at the centre of the financial crisis... It’s interesting to see how blind people were at the time... Once we think we’ve arrived, it’s the beginning of the end. Without being masochistic, we should always ask ourselves, what did we miss or do wrong?”

How worried is he these days, I ask, given the poor state of international affairs and the threat to multilateralism? “I am more someone who sees the glass half-full, but we’ve witnessed so many things we hadn’t anticipated... There are three or four pretty colossal issues — a worrisome phase for Europe, with the migrants’ tragedy, increasing nationalistic retrenchment, a remarkable but weakened German chancellor. There’s a rather unpredictable US president. And there’s an idea that I personally deeply dislike — Brexit. Now it’s hard to remain blissfully seated in a chair.”

Again, our zealous waiter cheers us up by inquiring about our meal. We have wiped our plates clean and the mashed potatoes are no more. “Nothing will stop us from coming back,” Rothschild declares with a laugh. “As a matter of fact, we’re going to look at the dessert menu.” Turning towards me, he apologises for such boldness: “That’s very impolite, I should have asked you first.” But I am all in for dessert in general — and the basil sorbet vacherin in particular. “I am vacherining with Madame, too,” Rothschild enthuses.