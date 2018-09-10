In the 1970s, British film critic Laura Mulvey coined the phrase “the male gaze”, describing the way in which the visual arts and literature depicted the world and women from a masculine point of view. When it comes to black women, feminist author and activist bell hooks complicated this gaze by including white men, white women, and black men.

It’s a perspective that still prevails, and has inspired art collector, attorney, and entrepreneur Pulane Tshabalala Kingston to make a conscious decision to mainly collect the works of female artists. She believes that it is time for an intentional focus on female artists if the art world wants to be seen to be appreciating the work of men and women in equal measure, as their work is just as competent and compelling.

The figures say it all. According to Britain’s Tate Gallery, 51% of visual artists today are women, yet 78% percent of the galleries represent more men than women.

At most art galleries in South Africa, the statistics are heavily skewed against female artists in terms of representation, which means that the opportunities for their work to be exhibited are rare.

Happily, Kingston’s crusade is not a solitary one. With more and more women taking up positions of influence in the art world in Africa and globally, there is a meaningful movement towards correcting the imbalance that dates back to the Renaissance.