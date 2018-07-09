What makes concrete such an appealing material in decor? It's a nod to the Brutalist architecture and aesthetic of the 20th Century, when people like Le Corbusier really explored concrete as a material. While today's cement trend is certainly far off the austere and form-follows-function sentiment of this previous era, it does offer a nod to it, and there's an appeal in that too. Ultimately, I think we've discovered through the decades that cement is not only robust, it also adds unique appeal to interiors and is quite an interesting texture.

Why do you think texture in decor has become more of a focus in recent years? I think we are looking more towards our connection with nature as there is emphasis on sustainability and the environment globally. Zeitgeist always finds its way into interiors and design. Cement might be man-made, but somehow it still represents a rawness; a naturalness. It's also stripped of other adornment - no plaster or paint, but a simple material, laid bare. This simplicity ties in well with the world's move towards connecting with nature and the ever-growing emphasis on sustainability.