International trend and design expert Li Edelkoort returns to South Africa next week for Design Indaba Festival 2018 and will deliver her annual distillation of how the state of the world is going to affect our lifestyle in the year ahead. We asked Li for a taste of what to expect.

“In chaotic and fearful times, humanity will naturally look for answers and find solace in its own inner circle.”

These are the somewhat apocalyptic words introducing trend expert Li Edelkoort’s newest lifestyle book, entitled “The Spiritual House”.

Speaking on the eve of her arrival in South Africa, Li affirmed that most people were feeling afraid and bruised by the effects of a destabilised world and this mood was influencing design and lifestyle trends.

With the rise of the right wing to global warming as well as the threat of civil wars and the widening of the wealth gap, she believes that the way of life that many of us know is going to undergo some major shifts in the coming months.