How do you define success and how do you measure up to your own? Success is being free to do what I love – time to paint, and being acknowledged for what I do. Of course, it’s more complicated than that, life includes successes and failure, there are risks to be taken that can propel you forward or drop you down. The success lies within the act of carrying on.

Would you rather be liked or respected? I find it hard to respect people that are unkind. I don't think you can have the one without the other in the mix but I probably strive more towards the latter. 80% respected / 20% liked if I’m allowed a blend?

What are you reading at the moment? I am busy reading Hennie van Vuuren’s Apartheid Guns and Money and Karl Ove Knausgard’s My Struggle. Both excellent. I try to read every second book in Swedish to keep my mother tongue up to scratch.

If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be? Let's worry about that when the time comes. (That's not the title)

What makes you angry? Inequality, laziness, weak coffee

What was the biggest risk you ever took and what did you learn from it? Probably when I left friends and family to move to South Africa from Sweden to go to art-school as a 19 year old. I learned to braai and perhaps a few other things.

What’s your most significant project? Every new exhibition is hugely significant, and marks a chapter in the work I’m doing, regardless of whether the show is in Stockholm or New York or back home in Cape Town. Each one represents a body of work that I have been developing, often in solitude, for a long period, could be up to two years. Everything has to be right, from the work I choose to include, how the work is curated, to where I show it and who will see it. Collaboration with a gallery is very important as they represent your work to the world.

If you were a brand, what would your motto be? Cool calm collected ;)

Examples of Cullberg's work: