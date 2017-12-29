No music festival in the world can claim a more exciting street-style element than Afropunk. As Joburg looks forward to the global festival’s first outing on African soil on 30th and 31st December, we take a look at some of the artists who embody the afrofuturist punk aesthetic leanings the festival has become famous for.

Artists performing at the first Afropunk to be hosted in Joburg include Solange Knowles, Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals, Jojo Abot, Petite Noir and Spoek Mathambo.

Another is the popular South African DJ Doo-Wap – real name Kay Morgan – whose style blends traditional Nguni elements with a sports luxe sensibility, giving it an instantly recognisable but unique feel that mirrors the eclectic bass selections of her DJ sets.

“I try not over think how I am going to dress when I’m performing,” says the DJ, who is scheduled to play at Afropunk Johannesburg on December 30th. “I make an effort to dress up for every occasion, not just the stage. I love vibrant colours and lots of beads for when I am dancing and playing. When I go about choosing an outfit for a gig, I like to put loud music on and see what inspiration comes through.”

Doo-Wap’s rise to popularity has coincided with a progressive trend towards modern expressions of blackness. While it is often dubbed ‘afrofuturism’, one could argue that the future is now. From fashion designers, to liquor brands, and even advertising campaigns, many have sought to zero in on this exciting trend that has seen the likes of Laduma Ngxokolo’s label AmaXhosa becoming a global fashion favourite.