1. Future Tense — Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

With acute insight, the veteran politician presents a portrait of SA today and scenarios — some hopeful, thankfully — for the future.

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Faber & Faber)

This is Ishiguro’s first novel since he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Through his startling main character, an “artificial friend” named Klara, he considers what it means to love, and to be human.

3. Walking With Ghosts by Gabriel Byrne (Picador)

The great Irish actor looks back over his life with unbridled honesty. Raised in near-poverty, the eldest of six children, he was heading for the priesthood but was expelled from the seminary. Luckily he fell in with an amateur dramatics group and started on the road to Broadway. Colum McCann calls it, “A book that will wring out our tired hearts.”