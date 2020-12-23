1. CBN — the new buzzword

Beyond insomnia, Covid-19 disrupted many of our living patterns in general and heightened many people’s level of anxiety and stress.

CBD shot to fame as a natural remedy to help relieve pain and relaxation. A stronger sedative, says Forbes, cannabinol (CBN) is another of the hundreds of cannabis compounds, such as CBD, being tested. But it’s said to have “a mild psychoactive response, slightly more so than CBD but much less than THC”. According to Mashable, “The compound comes from ageing THC. Over time, exposure to light and oxygen will convert THC to CBN.”

A lot of research still needs to be done on CBN, though, and so far, it seems most effective when combined with CBD. The jury is still out on using it alone as a sleep aid, but expect to see the three letters pop up more frequently.

2. Sleep specialists

From softly woven weighted blankets and celebrities with silken voices such as Matthew McConaughey, LeBron James and Harry Styles reading you bedtime stories to help you fall asleep, to the plushest sleep-tracking mattresses, the promotion of slumber has become big business.