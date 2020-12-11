4. THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB by Richard Osman (Viking)

The fastest-selling crime debut ever in the UK, written by the popular presenter of the show Pointless. An old-fashioned mystery set in a retirement complex and described as “diabolically clever”, smart and funny.

5. TRIO by William Boyd (Penguin Random House)

Few writers have been as consistently excellent over their long careers as Boyd, or as versatile in their settings and subjects. This latest offering follows a triumvirate of characters on a 1960s film set: the actress, the producer, and the novelist who hides her vodka in a vinegar bottle. An experienced scriptwriter, Boyd describes the chaotic world of the film set with raucous style.

6. A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama (Penguin Random House)

A timely and eloquent reminder of what true statesmanship looks like. Obama casts back to his earliest political ambitions and charts his rise to becoming the leader of the US. Democracy, he believes, is not a gift from on high but something founded on empathy and common understanding, built together, day by day.

7. HUMANS by Brandon Stanton (Pan Macmillan)

The creator of Humans of New York has spent the past five years crisscrossing the globe, listening and gathering life stories. In interviews, essays, and photographs, he contemplates the very nature of humanity and what binds us all together.

8. EX LIBRIS: 100+BOOKS TO READ AND REREAD by Michiko Kakutani (William Collins)

From the respected — and often feared — former New York Times book critic, a fat collection of essays on books that ranges, wildly and satisfyingly, from Keith Richards to Dr Seuss to Zadie Smith. This is the gift to give the readers in your life, but buy an extra copy for yourself.

9. A LIFE ON OUR PLANET by David Attenborough (Penguin Random House)

“I am 94. I’ve had an extraordinary life. It’s only now that I appreciate how extraordinary.” The venerated natural historian shares dramatic stories from his career and also stern warnings of the planet’s decline. You will not be able to ignore his urgent pleas to restore the world we’ve inherited.