She asks herself, “When you were young and in fighting spirit, growing mealie cobs in the family field and selling them to raise money for your school fees, you were not this person you have become. When and how did it happen?”

And then she is offered a job in an eco-tourism company. It is a dream come true, complete with a bungalow. No more dodgy accommodation; pride again for the family that she has a smart job, a proper salary. But the company is owned by her old foe, Tracey Stevenson. Tracey, who unfairly beat her to the honours roll at school. Tracey, who worked at the ad agency and turned a blind eye to the racism there. Once again, Tambu absorbs the arrows, and Dangarembga is slyly funny sending up the tourism business. But when the company takes a group of European visitors for an “experiential” visit to her rural village, the clash between tradition and capitalism, the old ways and modernity, erupts humiliatingly.

In one interview Dangarembga expanded on the title, which was inspired by Teju Cole’s essay titled “Unmournable Bodies”. “Women often find it difficult to mourn themselves and their circumstances. In Zimbabwe today a lot of women think they are born to put up with all sorts of abuse. It is the idea that society foists on women that suffering is a woman’s lot.”

The word “seminal” has come to be slapped on any outstanding work, but its true meaning is of something that strongly influences later developments. Nervous Conditions is a truly seminal book that led the way for a blaze of Zimbabwean women writers. Petina Gappah, Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, Sue Nyathi, NoViolet Bulawayo, Panashe Chigumadzi, and Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu are just some of the writers following Dangarembga’s trail.

After her arrest, she tweeted: “Friends, here is a principle. If you want your suffering to end, you have to act. Action comes from hope. This [is] the principle of faith and action.”

This month the shortlist of the Booker Prize will be announced, and Dangarembga returns to court to face charges of incitement to commit violence and breaching anti-coronavirus health regulations.

There will be many watching the outcome of both.