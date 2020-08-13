And then there’s Bill Gates. Plandemic, like many room-temperature-IQ WhatsApp groups, names the Microsoft founder as the mastermind behind a plan to push vaccinations, so he can secretly implant a microchip in everyone.

Why? Mind control of some sort, presumably. Or the world’s most intricate game of Tetris. Who knows? It may surprise you to learn, as the BBC points out, that there’s a “total lack of evidence to substantiate this”. And yet, this Gates theory spread around the world, with the microchips now being dubbed “Antichrist chips”.

And if that sounds like you’ve been spiking your Bioplus with a little too much LSD, just wait until you hear all about 5G…

For years, activists have argued that electromagnetic radiation from cellphone masts causes cancer. The evidence for this was never great, but Covid-19 brought a dark twist.

The premise, as former Nigerian senator Dino Melaye explained, unblinking, is that 5G “mobilises flu that comes in the form of the coronavirus”.

Batshit, sure — but it’s a theory that sparked attacks on cellphone towers, from Europe to the US. It didn’t help that in March, R&B singer Keri Hilson said on Twitter: “5G launched in China, Nov 1 2019. People dropped dead”. (Connect the dots, people …)

Others who should know better — such as world-number-one tennis player Novak Djokovic — evidently don’t.

The 33-year old Serb, being no Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, has always been hard to like. But it’s become a heap harder since April, when Djokovic said: “Personally I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”

A day later, his wife Jelena shared a 10-minute video on Instagram, which laid out the case for why 5G causes Covid-19. “What do you think?” she asked — and one of the first to respond was Instagram itself, which slapped a “false information” tag on the video.

So when the Djokovic family contracted Covid-19 in June, there was plenty of schadenfreude. As the UK Independent put it: “While the first thoughts will rightly be with Djokovic and his family’s health… many will hold few sympathies for a man they’ve seen become a victim of his own negligence.”

DUMB AS A BRICK

The question is, why would ostensibly thoughtful people believe dumb-as-a-brick conspiracies about Bill Gates and 5G? Why has the Covid-19 inflection point caused this thinking to mushroom outside of just the mould-sodden basements of the internet?

Experts say it makes sense: as one study puts it, the impulse towards conspiracies is “stronger when events are especially large in scale or significant and leave people dissatisfied with mundane, small-scale explanations”.

A study by Harvard’s Kennedy School in June, titled “Why do people believe Covid-19 conspiracy theories?”, discusses what happens when two psychological predispositions collide.

The first is to “reject information coming from experts and other authority figures”, and the second is “to view major events as the product of conspiracies, as well as partisan and ideological motivations.”

The study says these theories are more likely to abound when “party leaders and media personalities” promote this sort of misinformation.

This is why Djokovic’s anti-vaccination statements are so dangerous, and why Trump’s early claim that Covid-19 was a “Democratic hoax” laid the platform for the wildfire-like spread of the virus through that country.

As it is, 31% of those polled in the Harvard study believed Covid-19 was “purposely created and spread”. Even in a country where nearly 40% of the population believed, according to a Gallup poll, that God created humans in the past 10,000 years, this is remarkable.

And conspiracies are so delightfully insulated from challenge because, if you ask for evidence, you’ll get the answer: “Of course, they’ll never tell you that…”

Another University of Kent study says conspiracies are attractive as they provide “causal explanations for events,” which allow people to create a “stable, accurate, and internally consistent understanding of the world”.

The glaring problem is that while these theories provide comforting certainty, they’re hardly ever true. However, the Kent study says believers tend not to worry about this too much, partly because they “lack the ability or motivation to think critically and rationally — conspiracy belief is correlated with lower levels of analytical thinking”.

Instead, they prefer to see patterns, an intentional hand behind events — when there isn’t one — and over-estimate the odds that things happening at the same time are connected.

CONSPIRACIES HAPPEN — BUT HARDLY EVER

Which doesn’t mean that there aren’t real conspiracies.

Chris Fleming, an Australian professor and co-author of the book Modern Conspiracy: The Importance of Being Paranoid writes that real conspiracies aren’t as sexy as the ones that suggest a cabal of Babylonian aliens orchestrated JFK’s assassination.

Real conspiracies, he says, are often banal and disorganised, while the average conspiracy theory entails “countless numbers of conspirators from multiple organisations marching in evil lockstep ad infinitum”.