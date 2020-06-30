And the problem is that I can’t even be too snarky about this mania, because, confession time, I am actually a chronic collector of things. It’s so deeply ingrained into my being that it might as well check how my prostate’s holding up while it’s there. I’m hugely committed to the idea of assembling groups of things. I can’t just have a couple of vinyls lying around. No, now I must go and scour the racks of weird backroom shops every weekend to find the right pressing of such-and-such recording of Spencer Ratgut Whateverface from 19-voetsek. I’m not content to just enjoy wine. No, I must build a special wine rack that takes up most of an entire wall of my living room so that I can collect the stuff. Sneakers (only white), art, books, board games, magazines, whiskey, cookbooks, movies, Tintin ephemera (yes really) — all of these things have become stuff I’ve ended up collecting rather than just owning one or two bits and pieces of and being happy with that. And up until this point it was the ownership of those things that made me happy. Simply that. Being able to walk into a room and know that yes, those were my things that I’d grouped just so and there they were. Waiting for me.

But… waiting for what?

Because do you know how stupid a collection of pristine white sneakers is during a lockdown? Very fucking stupid.

Come Corona, and with the abrupt right-turn of a Kardashian video confession, suddenly a treasured wine collection has become something supremely pointless to just look at, while storing it for some unspecified future date. I am suddenly hyper aware of the delicious red liquid inside those bottles and that said Previously Unspecified Future Date has basically just kicked down my front door like a TikTok celebrity. I’ve started looking at the paintings that hang on my walls in a very different way. Do I actually like that artist? Or was I just accumulating their work so that I could get more of them? The stupidly large array of cookbooks has been feverishly taken down and plundered for recipes I’m actually cooking, rather than idly looked-over once a month as a rainy-day fantasy of the food that will happen on some vague future occasion.

I had this theory a long time ago that I always found quite difficult to articulate properly, but I’ll try again here. It went something like, “Collections often cease to have meaning when the collector is no longer around.” It was somewhat founded on a story about David Bowie after his death. It turned out that Bowie had accumulated a lot of art that was professionally deemed as “pretty good” but not really “important”. It was mostly pieces that had made him happy, with not too much fuss given to whether it was valuable or fashionable. As a result, one or two pieces went to museums and wealthy individuals, but the rest was sort of put out to general auction, and the idea of David Bowie’s Art Collection, the assemblage that he spent his life putting together, sort of dribbled away, never to be seen as a group of things ever again.

So, cut out the 3D glasses, uncork the 2006 Rubicon and drink it with your lockdown-hoarded spaghetti bolognese. Throw away the plastic sleeves and bend your books wide open as you read them. Take your cookbooks into the kitchen and let them get spattered with olive oil and tomato sauce. This is their actual value and the time is now.