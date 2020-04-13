Thoroughbreds traditionally embark on their training careers from around the age of two and a half. It’s worth noting that in the southern hemisphere, the season starts on 1 August and runs till 31 July and southern hemisphere-breds all turn a year older on 1 August. The trouble with buying a yearling (a horse aged between one and two years) is that it will be at least a year before your new acquisition is ready to go to a training yard, which can prove testing. To cater for folks who prefer their gratification a little more instant, there are 2 Year Old sales and even Ready To Run sales, at which you can buy a horse that has already been backed and worked and is theoretically “ready to run”.

BY THE BOOK

Whichever you choose, the list of horses on offer will be published in a catalogue, which contains each horse’s pedigree and relevant family information. If one is taking the business seriously, these provide great entertainment and study material in the weeks leading up to a sale. More serious buyers may even choose to visit their selections on the stud farm for a pre-sale inspection.

The father is referred to as the “sire” and the mother is the “dam”, and the catalogue will extol the virtues of both as well as any notable siblings and other family members down the female line. Successful horses are denoted with “black type” (bold lettering) and horses earn small black type (lowercase) for placing in graded races or bold black type (uppercase) for winning graded races, so a page “loaded with black type” indicates a horse from a successful racing family.

There is violent debate about whether yearlings ought to be sold named or unnamed. Some buy horses just because they like the name, while others refuse to consider anything they can’t name themselves. Fortunately there is a middle ground and should you buy a horse you like with a name you don’t, you can apply to change it before the horse races.

HOW TO CHOOSE

When contemplating a group of horses, one trainer was moved to comment, “It’s always possible, not likely but unquestionably possible — that one of them, almost any one of them, could be the greatest horse that has ever set foot on a racetrack. You know that almost certainly this will not be the case. But you cannot say it is impossible.”