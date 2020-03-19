When asked to single out a local first-growth equivalent, Bales says Kanonkop is “undoubtedly” SA’s number one winery, because “it’s just got decades and decades of consistent quality, recognition, and history.”

That’s key: you need a long track record to be considered a first growth. The other important factor is that a wine has to be made in decent quantities. “There’s no point in making a barrel or two,” says Bales. “It might be unbelievable, but that’s not a first growth, that’s just a little cult wine.”

And yet, a great investable wine also has to have rarity value.

So, even with Kanonkop, says Bales, there’s a good chance you can get a bottle of its top-range Paul Sauer off the shelf.

“Why would you invest in that if next year it’s going to be available again? The demand doesn’t outstrip supply enough to justify pushing up prices,” he says.

The difference with a Château Margaux is that it is sold on allocation to well-established wine merchants — mainly in the UK. If you’re intent on building up a smashing cellar, you’ll want to get up to speed with these specialist wine dealers.

ART

You may, by now, have prepared the Chateubriand and decanted the Pétrus. You might, too, be taking a little breather in your Barcelona chair while you gaze upon your newest Brett Murray sculpture: a pair of Twitter birdies.

Clever you, because the painter of The Spear has become a top-notch name in South Africa’s art circles.

Still, here too, a degree of luck may be as important as a nose for quality.

Mark Read is the director of the venerable Everard Read gallery — an art institution set up by his grandfather, which he joined in 1979.

He has clearly seen a cycle or two in his career.

When asked what makes a great investment, he says, “I can almost hear myself years ago answering these questions with a sense of imperiousness about exactly what’s a good buy and why [but] as I’ve got older, I’m much less sure about almost everything.”

And yet, he says, “I don’t think it’s arbitrary. I think finally — finally — the fashion gets sorted out and the best artists, who become extremely expensive, are there for completely and compellingly valid reasons.” It may take a while but, he says, “history sifts through”.

“So you can have a figurative, visionary landscape painter such as Caspar David Friedrich being worth tens of millions of dollars where you could have picked one up for very little money years ago. For good reason: a profound intellect, something to say.”

The same is true of SA artist Maggie Laubser.