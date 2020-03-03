James Dyson Award winner Lucy Hughes’s bioplastic made from fish-skin waste, the growing popularity of natural dyes – even Nike has a naturally dyed collection – and Fabian Knecht’s fascinating art installation which turns ordinary scenes of nature into artworks were fascinating examples of this trend. Connecting with other people and the natural world is essential here.

4. CODED NATURE

The interconnectedness of nature and science is emphasised, with a minimalistic interpretation of the complexity of nature. Artificial intelligence and using science to enhance human experience has given rise to designers like Iris van Herpen, whose designs are almost architectural, and Singularity Sushi’s intricate creations, which are custom-designed based on a DNA sample patrons provide. Technology is being used to innovate in traditional hands-on pursuits like fashion design and cooking. Human interaction with technology is key here, as is controlling our tech, rather than allowing it to control us, through apps designed to manage online activity and encourage more engagement offline.

“In all of these trends there is a sense of needing to live more purposefully, to interrogate our experiences and opinions to ensure that we are being inclusive and aware of the impact our actions and choices have on the people and the environment around us,” says Agelink. “The idea is to be meaningful instead of mindless, to move from accumulation to circulation. Semantics are being challenged and boundaries dissolved to find new ways of creating and consuming in a time of ethical, political, social and environmental awakening and youth activism.”

5. OTHERWORLDY

At the other end of the spectrum are the fantastical, futuristic elements we are seeing on the runway, in pop music – Billie Eilish is leading this trend – and in punky, dystopian and androgynous designs that push boundaries, pairing sherbet shades in neon hues with graphic monochromes and holographic elements that trick the eye.