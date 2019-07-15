The Daily Beast article continues that, “This discrepancy isn’t just annoying — it also creates a practical burden for women trying to carry their phone, their wallet, or anything larger than a credit card.” Do men know how lucky they are?

That’s my lusting — I look at a seemingly secret part of men’s clothing and I want. The freedom of being able to plunge hands into deep, and sometimes multiple pockets that can hold a fistful of keys, cellphone, wallet, and the joy of being handsfree. Or not having to think of alternatives to transport a tampon or sanitary towel from desk to bathroom, which a lot of men don’t have to consider. Imagine if women had those same pockets. Even if empty, they’d give us the room to hide hands from the cold or bury a sense of unease.

HAND OUTS

Men get unsolicited pockets to squirrel away their possessions and, encouraged by the plague of toxic masculinity, their emotions too. God forbid society knows how you feel! Handbags are marketed to women to carry what society packs onto them: makeup, “having it all”, and outwardly having to perform for male attention. This disparity is a political and a social indication of each of our mental loads. Especially now that we know that heteronormativity and binaries are not the only normal. But even as gender lines become more fluid, clothing remains a political statement when you’re a man who shops at a traditionally women’s store or picks items marketed towards women. More so than a woman who rejects the notion of heels as code for professionalism or femininity. When men and women can freely choose whether they want to wear makeup, when the responsibilities of child rearing and managing the household are shared, and when the burden of conforming is done away with, it will mean that the outdated labels of menswear and womenswear might leave us all to be carefree.

Shouldn’t a man be able to stuff a handkerchief, BB cream and wet wipes for the kids into his Louis Vuitton purse? I can’t wait for my future husband to ask me to hold his bag on a night out so he can pose for a photo. But only after I’ve asked him to keep my car keys in it first.

• Former editor Kumalo now runs a content studio What Zan Did Next